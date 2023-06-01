State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47) will be hosting a virtual grant education meeting for area nonprofits, via Zoom, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will help nonprofits will securing funding sources, such as federal, state and foundational grants.
Joe Marsicano, a funding and resources manager with the Pennsylvania Senate, will lead the discussions and can answer any additional grant questions participants may have.
To register for the workshop, go online to senatorvogel.com/grant-funding-zoon-mtg-registration/ or call (878)-978-2575.
