A veterans assistant specialist will be available in the New Castle office of Sen. Elder Vogel on Sept. 7.
Stephanie Bengoa-Wilson of the Pennsylvania American Legion Veteran’s Assistance Program will be in Vogel's office at 1905 W. State St. in Union Township, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
She will provide to help to veterans and their families regarding the benefits they have earned, enrolling in the VA health care system, assisting with the appeals process and other services.
Veterans and families are to take documentation and paperwork with them that they may need.
For veterans in need of career assistance, Ryan Paglia, a veterans employment and training representative of the Department of Labor, will also be available.
More information is available by contacting Vogel's local office at (724) 654-1444.
