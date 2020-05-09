Food plants within Pennsylvania that had shut down from COVID-19 late last month, causing backups and shortages in the food supply, all have been reopened, state Sen. Elder Vogel said this week.
The simultaneous and unexpected shutdown of schools, restaurants and other businesses prompted processing plants to suddenly package everything differently because the food now would be going to grocery stores.
There was no lead time to change over the packaging sizes and quantities, said Vogel, who himself is a Beaver County dairy farmer. Vogel is chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
Using the milk industry as an example, "It was a very abrupt end, and you're sitting on thousands of gallons of milk," he explained.
Farmers have to milk their cows twice day, and they can't stop milking. The owner of a cheese plant in Mercer County ran out of cooler space, so two dairies that were taking milk there had to start dumping milk, he explained, adding, "You don't realize how much milk and butter got used in a day in restaurants and schools that now aren't being used."
"When you lose a market that fast when you're not expecting it," there is a transition into getting it ready for grocery stores, Vogel said. More people are staying at home cooking, and families are having three meals a day together under the stay-home order, and stores were quickly selling out of the products, Vogel explained, adding that the prices were driven up because of "supply and demand."
Vogel said he learned from State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding that all of the food processing plants in Pennsylvania that were shut down from COVID-19 have been reopened as of April 3.
"It's starting to get back to normal now. The shift totally upset the apple cart, but I think the dairy situation is better. It's not great, and the price paid to farmers is still terrible because there is so much oversupply across the country," he said.
He added that there is no real shortage of meat, either. Rather, some larger packing plants ended up with the virus affecting their employees and had to close. Chicken places in the Southeast had to close, and in the Midwest, two big pork processing plants in Iowa and South Dakota that were butchering 20,000 pigs a week had to shut down, Vogel said. "The supply chain gets backed up."
Locally, places that process foods can't get it processed fast enough, he explained. "A couple of small meat packing places here can't do it all. It backs them up. We're just not used to that happening in our country."
The butchering plants locally are overrun, he said. Smaller country markets are selling a lot more meat because grocery stores don't have it, and they're running out of product as well.
"The prices are going up because of supply and demand," he said. "The same with eggs. Why are they almost $3 a dozen? Because so many people are staying home and buying them, and a chicken only lays one egg a day. A lot of people are home cooking bacon and eggs, and the product just isn't there right now."
Meat cannot get through the supply chain fast enough because packing plants have been closed, Vogel said. Chicken plants in Pennsylvania are running at 60 to 70 percent because the workers are social distancing in assembly lines.
The big JBS USA, a leading processor of beef, pork and prepared foods in the U.S. and Canada, was closed but is now open. Bell & Evans chicken plants in Lebanon County and a couple of other chicken and egg processing plants were closed because they didn't have enough employees.
To help farmers through this plight, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a $19 billion stimulus package to help farmers and ranchers. The program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted, and will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.
Vogel said farmers and ranchers can apply for the money.
The $16 billion will be provided in direct payments to farmers and ranchers, and will include $9.6 billion for the livestock industry — $5.1 billion for cattle, $2.9 billion for dairy and $1.6 billion for hogs; $3.9 billion for row crop producers, $2.1 billion for specialty crop producers and $500 million for other crops, under the stimulus plan.
Producers also will receive a single payment compensations for price losses so far this year, and expected losses for the next two quarters of the year.
"We're still trying to work through what PA's going to do," Vogel said, noting that Pennsylvania will receive a share of that stimulus money, and the agriculture department and legislature are discussing what to do with it.
Additionally, The CARES Act has to be spent on COVID-19-related instances, "and we're looking at how to drive some of this money to the the farmers that are impacted," Vogel said.
He noted that Pennsylvania is to get about $4 billion of that money. There are preliminary talks in agriculture department how to help farmers, and to see if the language is broad enough to use that money under COVID-19.
The U.S. Small Business Administration also has announced the opening of applications for agricultural business loans for up to $10000 under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.