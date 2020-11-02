+3 Local political leaders featured on Voice of America Carol Castiel captured the voices of Lawrence County's political leaders, and the world heard.

As the battle for the presidency continues to heat up, Carol Castiel felt compelled to again take Lawrence County’s “political temperature.”

The director of current affairs programming for Voice of America and a Neshannock Township native, Castiel featured county politicians this summer in a two-part series for her weekly “Press Conference USA” broadcast. She returned this month for a follow-up.

“Pennsylvania is a key swing state that may determine the outcome of the election,” Castiel, a Washington, D.C., resident, explained. “With Pennsylvania being talked about as the state that could literally decide the election, I could not resist returning to my hometown ... to take the political temperature with my previous interviewees.”

Talking again to attorney Richard Flannery, a Republican activist, and Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, Castiel noted, “Both were very articulate about what had changed — COVID cases were on the rise and the economy was still struggling.”

In the end, Castiel said both men thought that as of their Oct. 12 interviews, President Donald J. Trump would win Lawrence County, but former vice president Joe Biden would prevail statewide.

“Both underscored the deleterious impact of the coronavirus pandemic on health and the economy, (which was) previously a trump card for Trump,” Castiel said, adding that she “personally sensed more optimism and enthusiasm on the part of Democrats via Paul.”

Adding that she hasn’t ruled out a post-election “Press Conference USA” followup featuring Lawrence County, Castiel noted, “While lawn signs are not an accurate barometer of political sentiment, especially because Republicans are better at displaying more signs, I did see many more pro-Biden/Harris signs than I would’ve expected in Republican-leaning areas, like Neshannock Township.”

Castiel’s latest “Press Conference USA” episode featuring Lawrence County’s political leaders can be found at https://www.voanews.com/episode/election-2020-pennsylvania-newsmakers-4437881. The earlier segments featuring Flannery and Stefano as well as New Castle Mayor Chris Frye and Bob Bullano, a former New Castle City Council member who switched from the Republican to Democratic party, can also be found on the international broadcaster’s web site.

