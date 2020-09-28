A student enrolled at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The school's director, Leonard Rich, posted a memo on the school's COVID-19 section of its website, notifying the students and parents.
"We have notified the Department of Health and at a minimum must follow their recommendations," Rich wrote. The school nurse and building administrators have been notifying those students and staff that have been in close contact and must isolate and quarantine. The student also is quarantined.
Close contact, as defined by the state Department of Health, means anyone who was within six feet of the afflicted person for 15 minutes or longer.
He emphasized that no teachers have been quarantined, and "we were fortunate in this case that no students were recommended to go through quarantine."
The center also is working to identify which students or staff may have been exposed to the person with the diagnosis, and those individuals will be monitored. Exposed, according to the state department, means those people came into contact with the student but were not in close contact and/or not for an extended time period.
"With those terms in mind, if any staff met the criteria of close contact, they would be quarantined or if they were exposed they would be notified," Rich explained. "If any students met the close contact criteria they would be quarantined and if they were exposed, they would be notified, and with exposure, we monitor them."
The school is not giving out any information as identifiers of the diagnosed individual, including the gender or the shop in which the person is enrolled, Rich said.
Rich said he does not know what the exact circumstance was that prompted the the student and/or his or her family to be tested, but the test was positive.
"I'm going to support privacy and the HIPPA law," he said adding that "those in close contact would have been duly notified if a student had been at risk."
