The Lawrence County Career and Technical School has introduced a $6.9 million budget for the 2020-21 school year.
The school’s joint operating committee, comprised of elected school board members from each of the county’s eight school districts, unanimously approved the preliminary budget at its meeting April 16, when it convened online via Google Meet, which was accessible to the public on the school’s website.
The budget, as proposed, totals $6.991,212. In order for it to be approved by the state, it must yet be approved by five of the eight participating school districts, as well as 48 of the 72 of their school board members. It then must be submitted to the state before June 30.
Len Rich, the career and technical center’s executive director, explained that the member school districts, collectively, will be responsible for paying the $5,281,250 of the total. The remaining $1,409,962 will be made up of $200,000 from the federal Perkins Grant for career and technical education, and the rest from the state of Pennsylvania’s vocational subsidy program.
The $5,281,250 is broken down per district, according to the number of students, on the average, that each district has enrolled in the trades and training school, and the budget is based cumulatively on 375 students, Rich explained. Next year, each district will be charged a tuition $12,500 per student, an increase of $250 per student from this school year.
He explained that the increase in the tuition is because the center’s enrollment has not met the past enrollment projections.
“The individual districts will look at their numbers this year and try to get a close guess as to what to budget,” Rich said, based on the $12,500 per student.
“We based the budget on what we think are going to be our total number of students, looking at an enrollment of 375,” Rich said. The school’s guidance counselor works with other school guidance counselors, “and through our recruiting efforts we have a database of prospective students.”
The center is taking applications for the school online this year, and it has more than 80 new applications for the next school year, a number that is close to past years at this time, he said, adding, “We’d like to get 125 to 135.”
This year’s approximate enrollment figures per school district are: This year’s numbers: Ellwood City Area, 80; Laurel School District, 21; Mohawk Area, 34; Neshannock Township, 22; New Castle Area, 125; Shenango Area, 31; Union Area, 28 students; Wilmington Area, 17.
Rich noted that typically, the New Castle Area School District’s enrollment at the center comprises about 33 percent of the district’s enrollment, and its board members have four of the 12 seats on the joint operating committee.
He pointed out that guidance counselors in the school district are continuing to work virtually too, right now.
Joe Ambrosini, New Castle Area School District business manager, estimated that the district traditionally has averaged between 120 and 130 students each year who attend the vocational technical school. For those who are special education, the center charges an additional $4,750 in tuition, he said.
“Tuition is one of the hardest line items in a district’s budget, because you just don’t know,” he said. But he added that the cost per student in the center’s budget this year is realistic.
The career and technical center budget is sent to the individual school boards in April so they have time to review it and vote on it at their respective meetings in May or early June, Rich said. The center’s joint operating committee meets the third Thursday of each month, and if enough districts have approved the spending plan, the committee will be asked to finally approve it in June upon second reading.
Rich said the coronavirus shutdown has not had a great impact on the center’s budget, because 85 percent of its costs are fixed.
“We have no intention of curtailing any programs or furloughing any academic staff or support personnel,” he said, “and we understand the averages of our utility bills, so it comes down to small discretionary spending.
The center’s supply budget has not increased in several years. Instead, the school adminstrators have worked hard on forming partnerships with local businesses in the community that have provided resources.
“We’ve been under a $7 million budget for the past several years, and we’ve been in the $6.9 million range for the past two or three years,” he said, adding the school is looking at an increase of less than $60,000 in cumulative expenses next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.