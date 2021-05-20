The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has proposed its 2021-22 budget of $6,931,160 for local school districts’ approval.
The spending plan charges $12,500 per student for each district that has students enrolled, and $17,500 per pupil for special education students. The regular education cost reflects no increase from 2020-21. The special education cost is an increase of $250 per student from this school year.
In order for the budget to be finally approved, it must be approved by at least five of the eight school districts in the county and by at least 48 of the 72 total elected board members in the county.
So far, the New Castle Area School District, which typically has the biggest enrollment at the vocational technical school, approved the center’s proposed budget at its regular meeting Monday. Other districts and members that have approved it so far are the Ellwood City Area School District, nine votes; Laurel School District, eight votes; Mohawk Area School District, eight votes; and the Shenango Area School District, eight votes.
“I anticipate a majority of school districts approving our budget in time for our June meeting,” said Leonard Rich, the center’s director. The first reading of the budget was in April, then it was sent to the home district for approval for this month or next month at their individual board meetings.
According to Rich, the special education student tuition rate increased this year for the first time since before 2013.
“We try to balance the special education tuition with the cumulative cost of additional supports,” Rich said, and “our costs for special education were exceeding our revenues.”
The center’s enrollment for next year, although yet unknown, “is a work in progress,” he said. “We are working hard both internally and with our partners in the home schools to play catch-up on the application process.”
He is hoping that enrollment will reach between 125 and 135 new students next year, and currently, the school has received around 90 applications, he said. “In a normal year, we would be over 100 by now.”
