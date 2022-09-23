Vivian Davidson Hewitt, the late New Castle native who became the first Black librarian in Pittsburgh, will be honored by family and special presenters during a ceremony on Saturday.
Hewitt died May 29 at her home in Manhattan. She was 102.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at The Confluence, at 214 E. Washington St. in New Castle.
New Castle Public Library director Andrew Henley said Hewitt, who was ordained by the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be honored by her family, Lawrence County, the City of New Castle, the NAACP and The Ministerium.
Henley said Hewitt and her family have deep roots in New Castle, growing up on the East Side.
At least two of her grandchildren will be attending, with her cousin to present a speech about Hewitt’s life.
The NAACP and The Ministerium will be presenting checks in Hewitt’s honor, with the city and the county to present proclamations honoring Hewitt’s life and accomplishments.
Hewitt was Pittsburgh’s first Black librarian and later became the first Black president of the Special Libraries Association. Among her many accolades, she was awarded the honorary title of Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.
She worked with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, and later held positions in the libraries of Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University), the Rockefeller Foundation and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in addition to working for the Crowell-Collier Publishing Company in New York City.
