PITTSBURGH — Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to help curb a critical blood shortage with a special thank you to all who give in August: a $6 prepaid gift card to spend on a gallon of gas or whatever they wish, plus a chance to win one of five, $3,000 prepaid gift cards.
All blood types are needed to alleviate this critical shortage, especially O positive and O negative. Type O positive can be used almost as widely as O negative, which is the universal type that can be used for any patient. Donors don’t need to know their type.
New blood donors can learn their preliminary blood type during their first visit and all donors can see their lab-confirmed blood type in their secure and confidential online account within two weeks of donating.
All who are eligible are urged to make an appointment to come in, cool off and donate. Visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) for the most updated information. Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, and there is no upper age limit. Masks are optional for staff, donors and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive host.
Upcoming blood drives in the New Castle area include:
•Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawrence County Community Action Partnership Frew Mill location (former YDC property)
•Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Camillus Church, McGurk Hall
•Monday, 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m., New Castle School of Trades, Room 116
•Thursday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., UPMC Jameson, dining rooms 2 and 3
