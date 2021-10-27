The Westminster College Department of Chemistry will host Dr. Raychelle Burkes for the 14th annual Ken and Nancy Long Chemistry Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday in the Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall in Westminster’s Hoyt Science Center.
In her lecture, “All My Favorite Teachers are Undead: Science Lessons from Zombies, Vampires, and Immortals,” Burkes, professor of analytical chemistry at American University in Washington, D.C., will explore science lessons from zombies, vampires and immortals.
Presented by Westminster’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, the lecture series is funded by Dr. Ken Long, Westminster professor of chemistry emeritus, and his wife, Nancy, and invites chemists to speak with students on campus.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
