The Visit Lawrence County website, VisitLawrenceCounty.com, recently received an upgrade that provides visitors and residents with a more friendly and easy experience.
New features include build your own suitcase, events by category, staycation bucket list and more.
The Build Your Own Suitcase makes it easier for residents and visitors to build their own itineraries from dining to events. Already an option is our Staycation Bucket List, which has been extremely popular throughout the past few years.
The Educational Guide to Lawrence County is designed to teach school students of all ages about Lawrence County. The goal is to foster community pride, engage students in their own community and cultivate positive thinking towards where they live
“We have already engaged with our school districts and students k-12 and encouraged them to learn more about Lawrence County,” said Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County. “We realize that our young people hold the future for Lawrence County and helping them to become ambassadors is part of the process.”
There is an online store where hometown merchandise may also be purchased. These items include T-shirts, ornaments, locally authored books and Home is Here swag from the City of New Castle. People may purchase for a friend or family member or purchase to wear for themselves showing their hometown pride.
The events section of Visit Lawrence County is a great place to find out what is happening in Lawrence County. It has always been a favorite to website visitors and has the more page views than any other page on their website. Special categories have detailed with music based events, farm markets, fireworks and more.
Anyone having an event is asked to submit it through the easy online application in the events section of the website.
The Go Local! Page is a one-stop shop for many nontourism related businesses like churches, municipalities, nonprofits and community related businesses.
There website offers discounts from 10 percent to up to 25 percent for local restaurants and attractions at certain times of the year. All of this information may be found by perusing VisitLawrenceCounty.com.
