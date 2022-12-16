Visit Lawrence County recognized five business anniversaries, incoming and outgoing board members and its own successes at iths 34th annual meeting.
President Melissa Maiella honored outgoing board of directors Vice President Charlie Vakiener, Rose Point Park Cabins & Camping and member at large, Angie Urban of New Visions for Lawrence County for their time on the board.
Additionally, three new members at large were voted in by a unanimous vote . They are Brian Flores of McConnells Mill State Park, Dennis Garrett of North Country National Scenic Trail – Wampum Chapter and Cassandra Yeager of Rose Point Park Cabins & Camping.
Moving into the executive positions Aaron Elliott of Forward Trends as vice president and Kylene Kamensky of the Sisters of Humility of Mary as secretary.
“The program highlighted 2022 successes, and celebrated local businesses and attractions. We believe it takes a village and we couldn’t be more proud of our community, promoting it, and highlighting Lawrence County successes,” said Janet Falotico, executive director.
Five businesses honored for milestone anniversaries were Diane’s Boutique (35 years), New Castle Regional Ballet (50 years), Wampum Christmas Parade (50 years), McConnells Mill State Park (65 years) and Germani’s Jewelry (75 years).
Some 2022 successes include:
•VLC connected with travel writers and journalists through the Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance.
•Introduced educational guides to four school districts with the goal of teaching community pride along with a staycation bucket list.
•Engaging communities for America250PA.
•Launched the “build your suitcase” feature on a new and improved website.
•Partnering with 10 other counties for National Travel and Tourism Week to cross promote tourism and encourage tourism in Pennsylvania.
•Working more intently with the Pittsburgh Film Office to expand the photo library for scouting locations.
•Introduced the Lawrence County Coffee Club coming 2023.
