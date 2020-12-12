Visit Lawrence County elected two at-large members during its 32nd annual meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting, held by Zoom, began with Steven Johnston, VLC president, honoring outgoing board of directors Lynn Fletcher, of Connoquenessing Outdoors, and Jerry Kern, of Historic Warner Theatre Museum. Johnson also welcomed Judi Spears, of Mohawk Coffee House in Bessemer, and Aaron Elliott, web developer and owner of Forward Trends, to the board after they won unanimous election. They will serve two-year terms.
“The program highlighted our 2020 challenges and successes,” VLC executive director Janet Falotico said. “This year, unlike any other we have ever known or seen and changed so much about our job as we have done it the past 32 years. We believe it takes a village and we couldn’t be more proud of our community and promoting Lawrence County”.
Three businesses were honored for their milestone anniversaries.
Cassie and Charlie Vakiener accepted the honor for Rose Point Park Cabins, celebrating 50 years. Katie Seminara DeToro accepted on behalf of Pizza Joe’s and Deb Hannon accepted for the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, which both celebrated 40th anniversaries this year.
