Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983.
The annual tradition marks the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.
The 40th annual National Travel and Tourism Week takes place Sunday to Saturday and will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.
Visit Lawrence County will celebrate with gift card giveaways to local Lawrence County attractions throughout the week. Recognizing the upcoming 100-year MP Coney Island “Chili”-bration, Visit Lawrence County will give away a $25 gift card to this local favorite restaurant as well as the following: Two passes to Living Treasures Wild Animal Park; a season pass to Apple Castle’s Read, Learn Grow; and two passes to your wine trail of choice from Nova Destinations.
The contest opened Friday and closes May 14. Participants can sign up at VisitLawrenceCounty.com
Partnering with Arts + Education at the Hoyt, VLC will offer a deep discount into a membership benefit to join the North American Reciprocal Museum Association, which offers admission and discounts to over 1300 museums, galleries, gardens, zoos all across North America.
Visit Lawrence County is recognizing travel’s essential contributions and the importance of champions who live here.
“For years we have been working with our schools and hoping to build young ambassadors who will love where they live.” said Janet Falotico, Visit Lawrence County's executive director. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future. This year we have been gifted to work with every school in Lawrence County and share our staycation ideas to build those ambassadors and hopefully lifelong residents who will make our community better for the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.