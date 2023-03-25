Lauren Millhorn wants to study and conduct research in academia.
Kara Hutchinson wants to get into fine arts and eventually become a high school art teacher.
Maranda Kline wants to become a counselor.
All three students are currently seniors at Westminster College, and all three have been beneficiaries from the Drinko Center for Undergraduate Research at the college.
The Drinko Center is a resource center on campus that provides resources and financial support to undergraduate students.
“The goal really is to support students who are doing any type of research or creative work across campus,” said college Director of Undergraduate Research Karen Resendes.
Resendes said financial support can range from helping to purchase supplies, to paying for travel to have students attend conferences to present their research.
“The fact that there is funding available to travel and present your work when you’re done is a good motivator to make you want to take that to the next level,” Resendes said.
Around five years ago, Westminster began the Drinko Summer Research Fellowships, which allows 10 students to come during the summer to solely focus on a research or creative art project. The fellowships are highly competitive as a result.
Every project from Drinko needs the support from a member of the faculty.
Millhorn, who is a senior English major, received both a travel grant and a summer fellowship.
Her project, which is her capstone, discusses different vampiric characters in fiction, to go over the concepts society disapprove of, or deem as a “monster.”
The Drinko Center helped her to purchase three different groups of texts for her research, as well as conduct bi-weekly meetings with her advisor to discuss her project.
Her essay was “From Receptors to Revisors: Readers in the Cruso(e) Narrative,” which examines the responsibilities that readers have while reading Daniel DeFoe’s “The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe” and J.M. Coetzee’s “Foe” — a 20th century response to “Adventures.”
Millhorn said the Drinko Center helped her to confirm her desire to get into academia whenever she graduates.
“I want to be the person who eventually is the one pointing out the significance, commentary of these wonderful texts and not just reading what other people have done,” Millhorn said. “It helped me find my own scholarly voice as well.”
Hutchinson, who is a senior fine arts student, said she got a research grant in order for her to work on her capstone ceramics project.
She said she was able to purchase supplies that she wouldn’t have been able to afford on her own, such as a couple hundred pounds of clay.
She said this project, as well as her previous internship, allowed her to find her love for ceramic work.
“I was able to keep making and practicing my craft, as well as getting things together for this capstone project, and made it all come together as one,” Hutchinson said. “It made me feel very supported here, and I really like that.”
Kline, a senior psychology major, said she received a travel and research grant from Drinko.
She said her capstone project deals with memory, specifically on negative memories, and how we process those memories and how personality plays into that.
To get a large sample size for her research, the money from Drinko was used to buy gift cards as “incentives” for participants, especially since the questionnaires she made asked participants to recall both positive and negative memories.
“Being able to compensate them for their time for their effort was really beneficial to me,” Kline said. “That compensation was the reason why my capstone was really successful.”
Resendes said the Drinko Center, on average, helps around 100 students every year, or about 10 percent of the total undergraduate student body.
She said the Drinko Center is not limited to seniors, as freshman, sophomores and juniors can apply to receive support for their projects and research.
Resendes said every student has a capstone project they need to complete, with additional research encouraged by the faculty from day one.
Millhorn said she was encouraged by her advisor to find a topic she was interested in, from some of the novels she was interested in, and form a new argument that had never been said before.
She received support in her research from the college branch of Sigma Tau Delta, International English Honor Society, which she is president of.
She previously presented her research at the Macksey National Undergraduate Humanities Research Symposium hosted by Johns Hopkins University, and also got it published at the Richard Macksey Journal at the university.
Hutchinson said she previously saw her upperclassmen work on intricate projects for their capstones, stating she wanted to create something intricate for her project.
She said her advisor helped her incorporate different art styles and techniques from the around the world, such as from Japan and Greece. She added she is already in talks to have her work featured in an art gallery in Youngstown upon graduation.
Kline said she received a lot of guidance on her project from her mentor, Dr. Eric Fields, whose main research is on emotional memory, and why humans remember emotional experiences and information differently than other experiences and information.
She will be presenting her research at the National Conference of Undergraduate Research April 13 to 15 at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Resendes said undergraduate students, including those who receive funding from Drinko, showcase their research and projects at the annual Undergraduate Research & Arts Celebration. This year’s event will be on April 19.
It is an all-day event meant to showcase all of the work students have been doing. There are also musical performances, a poetry slam, a session from the debate team and more.
Millhorn said she is currently looking into going to graduate school.
She said a capstone project is meant to help round out a student’s undergraduate experience, with hers preparing her for the kind of research she can expect at the master’s level.
“I feel having so much experience with professional writing has put me ahead in terms of learning how the world works,” Millhorn said.
Hutchinson said her capstone project, as well as the people she has met in college, have set herself well for the art world, and the different concepts and understandings that go into creating elaborate art pieces.
“I’m still adding into my toolbox of amazing things going on in my life,” Hutchinson said.
Kline said she is also looking to attend graduate school, stating her capstone project has allowed her entry into the world of counseling, and as a good resume builder for graduate school.
“Counselors are constantly doing research and updating their techniques and their practices,” Kline said. “So, it is important for my job in the future as well.”
