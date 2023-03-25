Westminster College is a solid choice for students looking to climb the economic ladder after graduation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges ranking released this academic year.
Westminster was ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 1 in Pennsylvania in the report’s Top Performers on Social Mobility list, confirming what faculty, staff, students, families and alumni already know: Westminster is dedicated to providing accessible and affordable education to all students with ability and motivation.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, but Westminster arms those students with the support and tools necessary to guide them through graduation and beyond, regardless of their economic status.
The Top Performers list assesses how well colleges and universities graduate economically disadvantaged students. The social mobility ranking is computed by aggregating two ranking factors that measure graduation rates of Pell-awarded students: Pell Grant graduation rates and Pell Grant graduation rate performance.
Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid, are offered to students from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000.
Last year the average graduation rate for Pell Grant recipients was 55%, while Westminster’s rate was 69%, 14 points above the national average.
This is the fourth consecutive year Westminster has been recognized by U.S. News as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country for low-income students—a true sign of Westminster’s commitment to student success. Westminster has jumped 10 slots since its first showing in 2019 (No. 19). In 2020, Westminster was ranked 14, and last year Westminster took the No. 10 overall spot on U.S. News’ list. In addition to this year’s No. 9 ranking, Westminster earned the highest marks in social mobility among 21 Pennsylvania liberal arts colleges that were recognized on the list.
In addition to Pell Grants and other need-based and merit scholarships, Westminster’s strong showing reflects an emphasis on special programming and support services such as the College’s TRIO Student Support Services (SSS). Through a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Support Services, Westminster offers services and resources to first-generation, income-eligible students and students with disabilities to ensure they successfully navigate their college education and are positioned to move ahead after graduation.
Services and resources provided through the TRIO SSS program include academic tutoring, academic success and wellness coaching to promote classroom achievement and personal wellbeing, support for learning and other disabilities, and career and college mentoring.
Grants advance
Westminster’s
nursing program
The growing number of students enrolled in Westminster’s collaborative four-year nursing program offered in partnership with UPMC Jameson will be better positioned to provide quality nursing care when they enter the workforce with the creation of a state-of-the-art nursing simulation lab, thanks to two recent grants.
A $250,000 grant from the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners—provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021—and a $93,000 grant from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation will be used to develop a high-fidelity nursing simulation/3D anatomy and physiology visualization lab that will provide students with vital learning experiences needed to develop life-saving and wellness-enhancing skills.
The grant funds also support Westminster’s new RN to BSN Completion Program, which launched in January. The program is designed for working registered nurses with associate degrees or diplomas who are looking to increase or improve their career options with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
In as few as five semesters, students can complete online coursework in topics such as leadership, pathophysiology, advanced assessment and community nursing. The asynchronous learning model will allow students to complete lectures and coursework on their own time and at their own pace.
“Responding to the growing national need for nurses, Westminster’s new online RN-BSN Completion Program offers nursing professionals a learner-centric education that is affordable and flexible. Nurses will be able to complete their BSN degree while working, and they will have access to Westminster’s full array of academic and professional support services,” said Dr. Tricia Ryan, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Nursing. “Upon graduation, nurses with a Westminster BSN will be able to advance in their current role or in new roles across the healthcare industry.”
Real experiences,
real success
Since Westminster’s 1852 founding, Westminster has provided robust academic programs and a collaborative and transformative learning experience to everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion. Located one hour north of Pittsburgh in the picturesque town of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, Westminster offers more than 50 majors and programs of study leading to Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Nursing degrees.
Westminster undergraduates learn from and collaborate with award-winning faculty scholars, researchers and industry professionals. The College’s collaborative learning model enables students to participate in faculty-mentored research projects, giving them real hands-on experiences. Service learning and internship opportunities also position Westminster students for success beyond graduation.
Whether participating in the innovative Westminster Entrepreneurship Center, honing performance skills within the School of Music or participating in research experiences with the College’s many STEM programs, Westminster’s 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio ensures individualized attention with professors who are dedicated to student success. Each spring, the talents and collaborative work of students and faculty from all disciplines are showcased at the day-long Undergraduate Research and Arts Celebration.
While Westminster is dedicated to developing student minds, the College also understands the importance of engaging students outside of the classroom too. Westminster features 22 NCAA Division III varsity sports for men and women—and student-athletes make up more than half of the student body. The UPMC Sports Complex for soccer and lacrosse and new fields for baseball and softball add to the list of quality athletic facilities. Outside of competitive sports, there are nearly 80 student organizations and clubs—as well as a vibrant Greek life with four fraternities and five sororities—providing plenty of opportunities for students to stay active and engaged. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA), Westminster’s Office of Faith and Spirituality serves individuals of all faith backgrounds and emphasizes the importance of service. Weekly worship opportunities are available throughout the academic year.
The campus encompasses 300 acres, including nearly 100 acres conserved for scientific education and research. A 46-acre Field Station includes a Nature Center, nature trail, a meditation labyrinth and various experimental and conservation areas. Brittain Lake enhances the beauty of the campus and provides a space for students to boat, fish and relax, while also serving as a learning environment for biology and environmental science classes. The College Woods boasts a mature 40-acre beech-maple forest and provides excellent opportunities for ecological studies and recreational walking.
To learn more about Westminster College or to schedule a campus visit, go online to www.westminster.edu or call (724) 946-7100.
