While most local high schools have already performed their musical for the 2022-2023 school year, three local shows remain.
Still to take the stage are:
• “The Little Mermaid,” March 30-April 1, New Castle High School.
• “The Wizard of Oz,” April 27-29, Portersville Christian School.
• “Pride and Prejudice,” May 27 and 28, Mohawk High School. In addition, Mohawk will have a middle school production of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” March 31 and April 1. The district also presented “White Christmas” in December.
Other performances this spring included: “The Addams Family,” March 2-4, Union High School; “The Little Mermaid,” March 10-12, Shenango High School; “Legally Blonde,” March 16-18, Neshannock High School; “The Addams Family,” March 16-19, Wilmington Area High School; and “Oliver!,” March 17-19, Laurel High School.
Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School returned to their district’s tradition of fall musicals, staging “Godspell” in November, and did not have a spring production.
