For many decades, New Castle students spent hours inside a large building along Dushane Street creating masterpieces out of wood.
Now, they’re working on building stronger athletes with iron and sweat.
That facility just outside of Taggart Stadium used to house wood shops for the old Ben Franklin Junior High. It served as a district maintenance storage facility, too. Today, it’s known as “The Rack” — a massive fitness and physical training center.
“It is incredible as an all-sports complex,” Joe Cowart said. “It’s a very valuable asset to the athletes and the student population in our school. It’s a great facility and a great place to have wholesome, clean fun. A lot of things kids can do in our town or any town are outside of the realm of good. When you walk in there, it’s all good.”
Cowart, New Castle’s girls track and field head coach, was part of the The Rack’s creation. As the Red Hurricane’s head football coach until last season, he worked with Pat Minenok to turn the facility into a unique resource for New Castle students and staff.
“Pat Minenok was the mastermind behind the whole thing,” Cowart said. “There was originally just a smaller weight room facility in there that was set aside for the football team. We had been in discussions with the maintenance people to see if we could use more space. It just took off from there. Pat was the visionary behind the whole thing.”
New Castle relocated its maintenance storage to a different building a short distance away. After that, volunteers and coaches began the process of knocking down walls and bringing The Rack to life.
“It came in stages. At first, we had maybe 10 or 15 percent of that building. That was fine. It was great for the football program, alone,” Cowart said. “Then, we saw the middle part of the building was all storage and we asked if we could use that. We were getting greedy and we kept asking the school board if we could have more space. Then, we took the other half of the building, too. It became a project Pat spearheaded. We had a lot of volunteers getting after it.”
Through the efforts of Minenok and volunteers, boosters, the school board and two big grants from the Jerome Bettis The Bus Stops Here Foundation and Pirates Charities, The Rack was transformed into a unique indoor training facility with more than 70 yards of field turf, two batting cages, various screens and nets, a long jump pit, various weights and cardio machines and a dedicated wrestling room.
“The weight room side of it is as good as it gets,” Cowart said. “There’s accessibility to netting where the golf teams could hit into nets and baseballs, softballs and footballs could be thrown into them, too. You can get whatever track and field sprint workout in there.
“(New Castle boys basketball coach) Ralph (Blundo) has not yet put a basketball hoop in there. I am waiting for that,” he added with a laugh. “The team does lift and get in workouts in there, though.”
Minenok, Cowart and those involved The Rack’s development made sure to keep costs at a minimum to the district in bringing new life to the facility.
“The Rack is different than some other facilities. It’s homegrown. There was some stress off taxpayers because it was a preexisting building we had that had been repurposed multiple times. I remember having woodshop in there in middle school,” Cowart said. “The fact that it’s a little homegrown and has a unique story makes it very unique. We love it. The people involved in sports in New Castle are very proud of it because many were hands-on in its creation. When I say hands-on, I mean they were ripping walls down, painting and volunteering to do different things. It’s really neat how it came to be. It has some soul to it, which is cool, too.”
“That building is over 100 years old, but the structure is so good down there. That place is solid,” added Sam Flora, who retired in November as New Castle’s athletics director after 24 years in the role and now oversees The Rack. “It’s so neat to see what they were able to do to it.”
Any of New Castle’s athletic teams may train in the facility. The space isn’t big enough for long passing football passing drills, but the ’Canes’ football team can still run some plays there, when needed.
“It’s not an indoor facility for football, but you can get a lot done in there, in a football sense,” Cowart said. “The ceiling is a little low, but we’d use it a lot for walkthroughs. A lot of times on the days before a game or right before we left for games, we’d do film sessions and then walk things though. At times, we’d get as much in there as we could.”
The Rack is especially busy in the spring.
“It’s a pretty great facility. It is really nice. The weights are second-to-none,” Flora said. “The baseball and softball teams have been in there working out since early December, getting a little bit of throwing and hitting in. The Rack runs most of the year. When the summer comes, it slows down a lot. The football team spends a lot of time in there in the summer. But, spring is the busiest. We always said that the spring is an athletics director’s nightmare. When the weather is bad or the teams can’t get on the fields, they can come in here for some work or go out on the turf at Taggart Stadium, too.”
“It’s kind of neat when you see 150 different student-athletes and four or five different teams working out in the same facility,” Cowart said. “It’s designed for use by all the teams. Spring is the busiest time of the year. We’re all waiting for the sun to come out. We’re in The Rack until it does.”
Terry Grossetti was hired as New Castle’s strength and conditioning coach in December. The owner of Grossetti Performance, he and his staff oversee the workout programs at The Rack.
“I think it’s tremendous,” Grossetti said. “Everyone involved did a great job with setting all that up. That’s not an easy process. Owning a business myself and knowing what goes into it, there are a lot of moving parts there. They had to go through a lot of different avenues getting turf and all that weight equipment. All the people that played a role in that should be really thanked.”
He is thrilled for New Castle’s students and staff to have such a resource available.
“Having access to a weight room as big as that is very accommodating to high school athletes. Too often than not, a high school will have a nice facility, but it doesn’t have enough racks or space or weights for a lot of people. You can actually train a team of 40 football players at the same time there. That’s really the main thing. For strength and conditioning, you need a lot of space. New Castle has a lot of space and equipment. That’s why it’s a really special place for athletes to train at a high level.”
Grossetti and his staff are keys to maximizing The Rack’s potential, too, and giving the ’Canes an advantage over most school-based programs.
“We just started there and we’re still in the process of figuring out what works best, but I have a team of about five people who have been down there to work with various teams. It’s going to help out a lot,” Grossetti said. “You can have great facilities, but if you don’t have the right programs, direction and resources, in terms of what athletes need to do and what different sports require to be done to develop young kids, then that’s not the best. The recipe for success is space, equipment and knowledge.
“Schools and teams, if they don’t have that, will be paying for it in another way by renting a facility or hiring someone to help out. It’s hard for the coaches to do. They are sports coaches and a lot of them don’t have as much experience with strength and conditioning. Plus, they only have so much time and their main focus is on coaching that sport. Outsourcing strength and conditioning happens all over the country. We’re a little behind in this part of the state, but I think more schools will be going that direction, especially when their competition starts doing it and you’re seeing it more and more now.”
Grossetti, a multi-sport standout at Shenango who went on to play college and professional football, is happy to be part of the process that builds better people — not just athletes — in the local community.
“Just being able to offer something like this for student-athletes is really nice and it helps develop them better. If we help develop them better in sports, it helps develop them better, overall.
“Ultimately, sports help them deal with life and with various situations they may encounter, which, in turn, helps develop the community better.”
