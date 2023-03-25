Ellwood City Councilman Brad Ovial believes for any downtown to be successful, it is imperative for the elected officials and the different community groups to work well together with a clear vision.
He also said it is important to have the mentality of “reinvention” and not be resistant to change.
Therefore, Ovial believes both of those goals have been successful in the revitalization of downtown Ellwood City over the last decade.
Different community events
Ovial said borough council, Ellwood City Revitalization, the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Ellwood City Community Enrichment and the county are all working together to help with Lawrence Avenue and 5th Street.
“It’s been one of vision where people are working together,” Ovial said. “I believe in Ellwood City. You have to make the town welcoming, and you have to have events that bring people to town and get them out of their cars and walk the streets.”
To that end, different community events are organized every year along Lawrence Avenue, such as the annual Fall Fest and Car Cruise, the summer concert series at Community Plaza, and, beginning last year, Wander Ellwood, which was held every month during the summer.
“We had a lot of people come in from inside and out of town, who’ve come down, seen the town, wandered around and we believe that because of that activity at least one new business has moved into the town and others see the great potential there is in Ellwood, and they want to be a part of it,” Ovial said.
Added Ovial: “You have to have the events that bring people in and see what you have to offer because there are a lot of people that want to do something, they just don’t know where to go or who to contact.”
Small business growth
Ovial said events aren’t enough to revitalize and stabilize a downtown, as after most of the mills shut down it was up to elected officials and community groups to see how the borough could reinvent itself.
That reinvention is a downtown area filled with more than 50 small businesses.
That is a great matter of pride for Mayor Anthony Court, who said whenever he first took office 15 years ago, it was his goal to clean up the borough and crack down on the illegal narcotic activities.
He said this push has paid off with the growth of small businesses, with nearly every storefront on Lawrence Avenue filled.
Court said thanks to the work of the elected officials, different borough managers, and community groups, as well as the general public for shopping local, many business owners feel comfortable opening in Ellwood City.
“By no means are we complacent. We got to keep striving to improve to help our merchants and our community,” Court said.
“We’re going to keep trying to help our community and our merchants to be successful.”
To that end, the borough and the county, via the county commissioners and county planning and development department, have started a Facade Improvement Program to help business owners in Lawrence Avenue and 5th Street.
Ovial said some business owners are working on remodeling their buildings for future use, while there is still some lot space available for future developments.
He said it is important to meet with the business owners to see what their needs are and how best to help them.
“As mayor, I’d like to involve myself as much as possible for the betterment of our community. We as a community are always striving to improve what we have achieved,” Court said.
Ovial added while Lawrence Avenue has been a haven for small businesses, 5th Street has been growing for major companies to come in, such as Sheetz, which opened last fall, while there is a planned Dunkin’ at the intersection of 5th Street and Spring Avenue.
Eric and Misa McAnallen, the owners of Fitzgibbon Meadery at 536 Lawrence Ave., said they have gotten support from not just Ellwood officials, but from the other business owners downtown.
They said whenever their business first opened, all the other business owners nearby came in to inquire about their products and wish them well.
The couple said the businesses downtown love to work together for events, and are always willing to support one another in both good and bad times.
They also said events like Wander Ellwood have helped to increase their visibility and their clientele, something other businesses can attest to as well.
A lively plaza
Both Ovial and Court state Community Plaza, which is over 13 years old, has been a key addition to the downtown revitalization, as many events are held there every year, and is generally a place where people love to come to meet, eat and mingle.
“It’s used extensively, and it really makes a difference in our downtown area,” Court said.
Ovial said he would like to see the plaza area expand to 5th and 6th Streets in the future, allowing for more room for events and activities.
Police and code
enforcement a key
Court said as mayor, he has instructed the police department to be more proactive in all aspects of the community.
He said in addition to their coverage, the officers have been tasked to be more visible and approachable to residents and business owners, which has led to a great relationship between the police and public.
“I believe in open, honest and comfortable communications between the public and law enforcement,” Court said. “I believe it’s achievable when everyone is given the opportunity.”
Ovial said it is also equally as important that the borough’s code enforcement department is out there making sure all ordinances and regulations are followed.
He said if residents and business owners take pride in their properties, and the storefronts and buildings look clean and appealing, it entices more people to want to move in.
“You have to get the people, who live in your town, and who own businesses, to have pride in what they’re doing, and be excited to serve the individuals who want to come into the businesses,” Ovial said.
Ovial also wanted to highlight the fire department with its advanced life support program it operates, the only one in the county to do so, which he believes is a selling point for individuals and families who might want to move in.
Reinvention is key
Ovial noted it is important to have the people in charge realize whenever change is needed.
He said it is unlikely that a major department store or major industrial plant will come to Lawrence Avenue again.
Therefore, that is why he believes the push to help small businesses on Lawrence Avenue was key, stating a town can’t always dwell on the past, and must look forward into the future.
For Ellwood City, this has meant bringing in small businesses, restaurants and bars, and adding different community events, tailoring models made by New Wilmington and Zelienople.
Wilmington Township Supervisor Dan Kennedy, who is running for county commissioner, visited Ellwood City in February.
He said those in charge of the borough should be proud for what has been accomplished, stating it should be an example for the rest of the county to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.