In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells his listeners not to seek recognition when they help the needy.
That’s why this whole Caritas Award thing has Sister Annie Bremmer feeling a bit flummoxed.
The award is bestowed annually by Catholic Charities, usually to one person in each of the six counties of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. “Caritas” is Latin for “love” or “charity,” and the recognition, according to Father Joseph McCaffrey of Holy Spirit Parish — where Sister Annie is the pastoral associate — is bestowed upon “someone who has shown the example of Christ in caring for the poor and the disadvantaged.”
By all accounts, that’s Sister Annie.
She is credited with taking a small, single-church food pantry that served 20 to 40 people twice a month and transforming it into a distribution that provides food, clothing and household items to 250 to 300 families every Saturday.
“I’m humbled and a little embarrassed,” Sister Annie said about being chosen for the Caritas Award, which will be presented at a special ceremony in May. “I am glad that we’re doing all kinds of good stuff, but it’s everybody working together. I might be part of the catalyst that started things, but it’s caught on.
“People are seeing things that need to be done, an opportunity that they can do, and they are stepping up. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
FOLLOWING THE NEED
Sister Annie came to New Castle in 2018 at the request of McCaffrey, who was being assigned by Bishop David A. Zubik to oversee the merging of seven Lawrence County parishes into one.
She also had been McCaffrey’s pastoral associate at Ss. John and Paul in Sewickley, and the relocation marked a return to the county for both of them. McCaffrey previously had been the pastor of St. James the Apostle Church in New Bedford, while Sister Annie had been on staff at the now-defunct St. Francis Hospital before becoming Chief Operating Office of Pittsburgh’s St. Francis Medical Center, which also has since closed.
Eventually, the two reconnected, and Sister Annie went to work alongside McCaffrey in Ss. John and Paul. Valuing her work, “Father Mac” inquired as to her availability to accompany him to New Castle when the bishop called his name. With permission from her religious congregation, The Sisters of St. Francis, Sister Annie headed north.
“I saw that this was a real need,” she said. “As soon as he got the word that he was being transferred up here, I just knew in my heart this is where I need to be — to do the work with him, yes, but I also knew there were a lot of needs in the community, and I thought that’s where I need to be, where I can help.”
FOOD AND MORE
That Sister Annie would not decline to go where she was needed is no surprise to Vicki Bober.
“She doesn’t know ‘no,’” said Bober, who volunteers at the food bank. “Her heart is so big. Everyone she meets is so valuable in her eyes.
“She really leads by example, and she instills in us about being the hands and feet and the heart of Jesus. You learn from her what that looks like.”
Jerry Benedict, also a food bank volunteer, calls Sister Annie “a ball of fire,” and credits her with the expansion of the food bank into what it has become. Her efforts, he said, have become a conduit even for furniture donations, which then reach people such as one family of five that had been sleeping on the floor.
“We completely furnished their apartment,” Benedict said, “kitchen items, bed, couch, recliner, kitchenette … We do a lot with people in need of furniture, and it’s because of her. She does not know how to say no.”
And while the Caritas Award may recognize Sister Annie’s more visible efforts — it’s hard to miss a line of cars extending back from the lower level of St. Joseph the Worker Church all the way out to Cascade Street every Saturday – there’s also service, Benedict said, that others don’t see.
“We had some ladies who needed their apartment cleaned up, and when I say cleaned up, it REALLY needed cleaned up and organized,” Benedict recalled. “She’s not afraid to get her hands dirty. We went in, she cleaned the house, and more than once.
“She’s always on the move, from the smallest detail, getting on her hands and knees, to putting on seminars and doing retreats in Italy. People have no idea what all she does.”
‘ENERGIZER’
Melanie Widelko, Holy Spirit’s media and marketing administrator, is one who has been privileged to see Sister Annie in action out of the spotlight.
“She completely overhauled our middle and high school Faith Formation program, so that instead of typical classes, the kids now get to do small groups with mentors in more comfortable settings,” Widelko said. “She transformed our Adoration Chapel building into an area for these middle/high school kids, complete with a rec room and arranged a myriad of volunteers to pull off the changes in a short period of time.”
Sister Annie has reached out to the county’s growing Hispanic community through the food bank program, Widelko went on, and also turns her passions inward through parish team-building activities, such as a “coworker speed dating” night to help staff members get to know one another better.”
“Many call Sister the Energizer Bunny,” Wildelko said. “I’ve seen her mingling with the crowd at various events, then two seconds later being up to her elbow in dirty dishes, helping the clean-up crew.”
And “energizer” is a recognition that Sister Annie does embrace.
“When I was a hospital administrator,” she said, “for me, it was always about, ‘how can I make you — the person in front of me — successful?’
“There are a lot of people now who are really involved. They’ve taken ownership of the (food bank) program, and they make it work, week in and week out. If I’m not there, they can carry on without me.”
That’s something that McCaffrey also has seen.
“She’s done an enormous job and inspired many of our other parishioners to volunteer and to help,” he said, noting that Sister Annie also has been at the forefront of parish efforts to provide shoes and boots to the needy, as well as to offer health fairs for people who lack medical help and insurance.
“She’s got a holiness about her that’s not plaster of paris — it’s not fake or phony,” McCaffrey went on. It’s genuine joy and desire to just be very loving and caring about everyone.
“She chose in her young life to follow St. Francis, and I would have to say, in my experience and my knowledge of who St. Francis was, if there was ever a person in my life who really captures the personality and spirituality of St. Francis of Assisi, it would be Annie Bremmer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.