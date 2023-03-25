It’s often a difficult decision at lunch or dinnertime. Where are we going to eat?
Lawrence County has many long-established restaurants to choose from, but there’s a whole new list of eateries that, through a struggling economy, opened their doors to customers since last March. and at least one is on the horizon.
The Tavern on the Square, which has been closed for the past several years, is getting a new makeover and is expected to reopen its doors later this year.
The historic New Wilmington landmark is more than 90 years old, and the business has various owners over the past several decades. Matt and Maggie Noble of New Wilmington have taken the building over and are remodeling the business, hoping to open sometime this year, with farm-to-table cuisine.
And while farm-to-table is an up and coming new concept in food service, the Tavern is not the only farm-to-table restaurant in the county.
Georgetown Eats opened in November at 1947 Georgetown Road as a family-owned operation.
The restaurant sits on the 21-acre Dinner Bell Farms in Plain Grove Township and offers an upscale farm-to-table menu, serving lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.
Here are snapshots of other new eateries in Lawrence County that have sprung to life this year:
•A coffee shop called Bakluva Bakery & Eatery also is new to New Wilmington at 141 S. Market St. Vasilios and Kalliope (Kelly) Neofotistos started a restaurant in Grove City with Kalliope’s baklava a menu favorite. The family has now opened its own bakery shop with gift boxes of this favorite Greek pastry available for sale. The restaurant also offers wraps, salads, subs, Greek specialty foods, homemade soups, snacks and other desserts.
•Nearby is the Pulse Coffee Co. at 138 S. Market St. in New Wilmington, owned by Nova Destinations and serving different coffee drinks and flavored coffees, and limited food items.
•And speaking of coffee, if you’re in Neshannock Township, you might want to saunter into 3 Thirty Three Apothecary at 131 Enclave Drive, another specialty stop that serves coffee, tea and a variety of other specially brewed beverages and breakfast-type sandwiches all day long, beginning at 7 a.m.
•Although it’s been more than two years since DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant opened at 100 W. Washington St. in downtown New Castle opened, the business was closed last year after being damaged by fire.
It recently reopened at its existing location serving breakfast, sandwiches, salads and dinners.
•The Corner Stone Restaurant at 333 E. Washington St. in downtown New Castle opened in October, offering a full menu and featuring award-winning smoked ribs and other barbecue items. The chef there is Lucas Leventry, a military veteran. The establishment offers a 10 percent discount to all veterans and first responders.
•Kelly’s Side Door Tavern at 1403 Old Butler Road, Shenango Township, owned by Tim and John Kelly, opened in time for St. Patrick’s Day in March, 2022. The food fare is Irish and American, including wings in a variety of flavors, Pittsburgh gourmet pierogi, Pittsburgh sandwiches with slaw and fries on top, and there’s a lot of green going on.
•Popeyes, a fast food chicken restaurant with a drive-through, opened late last spring at 2608 West State Street in Union Township.
The restaurant, which has a menu with a southern flair including Popeye’s famous classic and spicy chicken sandwiches; a flounder sandwich which is seasonal, chicken tenders with a choice of blackened, mild or spicy, popcorn and butterfly shrimp, red beans and rice, cajun gravy and nuggets. It brought more than 20 jobs with its opening.
•Dairy Queen opened late last year in Union Township with room for dine-in seating. The business is located at 2105 W. State St., and in addition to its ice cream favorites also has burgers, sandwiches snacks and meals available.
•The Time Brewpub opened in December at 600 Mount Vernon Drive, Ellwood City. Proprietor Tony Joseph offers about 15 varieties of craft beers and various wines, and a menu that includes appetizers, wings, salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches.
