For New Wilmington Mayor Sherie Babb, the borough is in a very unique and beneficial position.
The borough has tourism and products through the local Amish population she believes makes it a “Mini Lancaster” is a “college town” with Westminster College, an ever-growing business district and industrial plants all within five square miles of each other.
“Out of all the towns in Lawrence County, we’re pretty lucky,” Babb said.
Babb said borough officials, community groups, official partners and volunteers are all coming together to improve and capitalize on the opportunity given to the borough.
She added the level of cooperation and volunteerism in the borough is the highest she’s ever seen during her tenure as mayor.
“The college is on board. The high school is on board. Borough council is on board. Everyone is working towards the common goal to make this town better and want to be involved,” Babb said.
EDCOM effect
Babb said ever since the formation of the non-profit New Wilmington Economic Development Committee (EDCOM) in January 2015, more and more positive developments have occurred in the borough.
This includes the construction of the New Wilmington Amphitheater, First Fridays, Dinners in the Park and Movies in the Park, new benches and planters along Market Street, The Fresh Marketplace and, its biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual Tour De Donut cycling and donut tasting event.
Tour De Donut allows bicycle riders to ride 10 to 60 miles in the northern Lawrence County and southern Mercer County area and stopping for donut breaks at different locations.
She said the event draws in a few hundred people every year from across the country.
In 2022, an ad hoc group was created to further expand the reach of EDCOM and see what else can be done to New Wilmington to make the town more viable.
This led to the expansion of the EDCOM board of directors to nin, and the creation of the Market Street Facade Improvement Initiative to clean up the fronts of the business district buildings.
Trey Skalos was on that ad hoc committee.
“All the stuff that we’re doing is to create a more livable, walkable town that is enjoyable for multiple different reasons,” Skalos said. “That then will drive our businesses to become more successful, and have more quality businesses in town.”
Babb said a grant program was started and raised $370,000 with only local funding.
The borough, Lawrence County, Preston Auto Group, Westminster, and the May Emma Hoyt Foundation all contributed $60,000 each, while individual businesses came together to raise an additional $70,000. The implementation of the program will begin in the summer.
“Our theme for our facade program is a front porch theme, where we want people come in, sit, eat,” Babb said.
New Wilmington Area Business Association
Skalos said the next step in the revitalization process is the formation of the New Wilmington Area Business Association.
Skalos, who serves as the head of the association, said it will be a 501(c)(6) membership organization, similar in nature to the New Wilmington Area Chamber of Commerce, which disbanded last year.
“We are looking to install our board members for the end of quarter one,” Skalos said. “The New Wilmington Area Business Association is going to help wrap all of this development and progress together, by working with the small businesses specifically, and work really closely with EDCOM with what they can provide the small businesses.”
While EDCOM is a 501(c)(3) and can collect donations, the NWABA will serve as a membership organization to be the communication hub for the businesses.
Skalos said he wants the NWABA to be more hands-on to be directly involved with helping businesses and planning events.
A growing business district
Babb and Skalos said there are businesses which have opened up within the last few years in the business district.
Some of these include Le Chic Bath Boutique, which sells homemade items like soaps and candles, Mona’s Chocolate’s, New Wilmington Nutrition, which sells nutritional teas and shakes, The Inn on Market, a bed and breakfast, Pulse coffee shop, 101 West Vine, a gift shop and boutique, and Small Circle Used Books & More, a community-based bookstore and gathering place.
Deno Neofostistos opened his new eatery this month, Bakluva, in the building of the former Papa Gelateria and sells baklava, gelato, Isaly’s ice cream, salads, wraps and sandwiches.
He is looking to open a diner two doors down later in the year and open a retail store right next to Bakluva.
Babb also noted Maggie and Matt Noble purchased the The Tavern on the Square restaurant building and are planning to reopen it later in the year as a full destination location for people to travel from out-of-town to eat at.
Skalos said there are more and more businesses beyond the business district, while Babb said there are also long-standing businesses that are doing well, such as Pizza Joe’s, Flowers on Vine and The Hall of Hobbies, which is a comic book and video game store.
Making people stay
Babb said with all of these revitalization efforts, EDCOM and NWABA hope to make the borough a tourist destination like in years past, while Skalos wants to make sure New Wilmington has enough business and entertainment to make people want to stay, or at least visit for more than one day.
Babb said Westminster College continues to be invested in the borough to the tune of than $45 million in five years to improve its campus and facilities.
She also said administration from the Wilmington Area School District want students to get involved in community projects and have events in borough facilities like New Wilmington Community Park or the amphitheater.
Skalos said both Lawrence and Mercer County officials have offered their support, as have the local Amish population.
EDCOM is looking to launch a new website this year, and a marketing coordinator is looking to be hired for events and businesses.
“This is probably the best growth that I’ve seen in a long time,” Babb said. “I’ve never seen so much excitement and energy.”
