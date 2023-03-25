It’s often said that there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Local veterans, though, have access to a free breakfast.
It is served up on the first Saturday of each month at American Legion Post 343, located at 134 N. Jefferson St., and it costs veterans nothing to fill up at the all-you-can-eat morning meal.
The public is also invited, although nonveterans pay $10 for adults and $7 for children.
But don’t call it a fundraiser.
“It’s not,” post Commanded Bill Schafer said, adding that what the general public pays “doesn’t even cover the cost of the meal.”
“The breakfast actually costs us,” he went on. “It costs us about $2,500 a month for the food and all the expenses. We take in maybe $1,500 in cash that day.”
If that seems like a losing proposition, the post considers it anything but.
“It’s a time that the community and the veterans can get together,” Schafer said.
And it’s growing.
The all-volunteer breakfast staff launched the event three years ago, serving 50 to 60 people each morning. The turnout got up to around 100 before COVID arrived, putting a damper on the outreach.
“But about a year ago,” Schafer said, “it started going up to about 150 to 200. Then 250. The last six months, we’ve been averaging over 300. In February, we were served 325.”
A little more than half of those folks are veterans, Schafer said.
“It’s because they see each other once a month. They come together, and it brings back memories. They come at 8 (a.m.) and we’re done at 11, but they’re still here at 11:30.”
Between the veterans and nonveterans, Schafer said, traffic outside the post on East Falls Street can get heavy during serving hours.
“It gets so bad out there,” he said, “that we have to have people out there (many are volunteers from the local chapter of the motorcycle group ABATE) to direct traffic.”
Still, the breakfast is only part of the Post 343 equation.
PUBLIC OUTREACH
Perhaps most visible are the post’s twice-weekly bingo nights, which serve as its primary fundraiser. During Lent, Post 343 adds Friday Fish Fries to its repertoire for the public. These, as well as the monthly breakfast, are held in the Veterans Hall, which underwent a $1 million renovation a few years back. That was followed by a half-million-dollar renovation of the kitchen.
“We call this the Veterans Hall, but it’s the community hall,” Schafer said. “We have community events here. Twice a year we have a craft show, and in the summer, we have what we call the Community Day event with bounce houses, a police cruiser and K-9 officer, a professional clown and other activities.”
The hall also has hosted flu and dental clinics, and just before each Memorial Day, the post spearheads the gathering of volunteers who place flags on veterans’ graves at Greenwood Cemetery.
Other public outreach includes local coordination of the state American Legion’s annual essay contest and yearly donations to local Boy Scouts.
“It’s a very exciting time,” Schafer said, “working with the community and the veterans.”
Ah, yes, the veterans. While the post strives to be an asset to the community, those who served in America’s armed forces get top billing.
And they seem to appreciate it.
HEALTHY NUMBERS
Post 343 is one of the more successful ones in the American Legion Department of Pennsylvania when it comes to retaining members and attracting new ones.
In 2022, it received a Post Membership Award from the national office for retaining 90 percent and above of its 2021 membership. and actually, it did even better than that honor might lead one to believe. In signing up 35 new members and 35 transfers, Post 343 actually achieved a 119.94 percent membership success rate, an accomplishment that earned it both the Pennsylvania 26th District’s Membership Award and recognition from the Pennsylvania Department as its Class 4 post with the highest percentage membership increase.
This year, Schafer said, Post 343 already has gotten 25 new members and about 16 transfer members.
In addition to being one of the state’s fastest-growing posts, it’s also one of the oldest, having been chartered, according to state Adjutant James R. “Woody” Hogan, on Sept. 15, 1920. The Legion itself was launched only a year earlier.
Hogan referred to the four “pillars” of the American Legion — veterans, youth, a strong national defense and Americanism — and credited the New Castle post with its adherence to them.
“That post exemplifies that fact in that they have 400 members in the area,” Hogan said, “and they continue to get all their members to renew their dues every year.”
Hogan added that the number of Pennsylvania posts has declined over the last few years, with the pandemic being a primary reason why.
“COVID shut a number of them down and they couldn’t survive and open back up,” he said. “We had several last-man-standing posts. When you’re 103 years old and you were founded by World War I veterans, as they pass away and don’t recruit new members, the posts fade away.
“And it’s not just our organization. All veterans organizers are struggling to get (war on terror) veterans to join our ranks. That’s what this post is doing right, they’re recruiting the younger members to be involved.”
‘GOD AND COUNTRY’
One thing those folks are not joining to do is to drink.
“We don’t have a bar,” Schafer pointed out. “People wonder how we attract the members without a bar. Well, we have a lot of service programs.”
The includes a monthly visit from a service officer who assists all veterans, not just Legion members. The local Marine Corps League, the New Castle Honor Guard and local AMVETS chapter also use the facility.
There’s also a weekly Bible study.
“We’re not a church, but we’re not a bar,” said Schafer, an ordained minister in addition to being post commander. “The motto of the American Legion is ‘For God and Country.’ So God is part of the equation.
“If we remove God, the American Legion — and America — is no longer the same.”
Navy veteran Randall Surface is a regular attendee at both the monthly breakfast and the weekly Bible study, where participants also get a lunch. But it’s the fellowship, not the free food, that keeps bringing him back.
“I get to talk with other veterans,” he said. “This particular American Legion is kind of unusual. I don’t know of any others that have a Bible study. I think it’s getting known all over the state, and I think this could be the fastest-growing Legion.
“I think it’s God blessing us. The Legion is a good testimony to the community. People who come here, like the ones who come for bingo, they know they’ve got to watch the profane talk and stuff like that. Bill (Schafer) doesn’t put up with that, nor should here, because the motto of the Legion is ‘God and Country.’ We never forget the God part.”
Victor Kundrick, another Navy veteran, is a newcomer to the post, having joined about three months ago. Originally from western Pennsylvania, he moved back to New Castle last spring after a career in the Philadelphia area.
“I wanted two things,” he said about coming back. “I wanted to find a good church — a Bible-based church — and I was looking for some men’s organizations for fellowship. “So I joined the Y and i joined her because the have a good reputation of doing civic projects and they really treat you good down here.
“I’ve only been here a couple of months, but I like it. It’s a nice group. I’ve done all the crazy stuff – motorcycles and dune buggies and dirt bikes and bar fights. I’ve been through all that. Now at 76, I’m ready to settle down a bit.”
Kundrick apparently has discovered what Schafer said others, too, are finding out for themselves.
“A lot of people come in here and say, ‘This is the best-kept secret in New Castle,’” he said. “There’s so much going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.