The world’s population is getting older. In fact, by 2034, those 65+ are expected to outnumber those 18 or younger for the first time in history.
Why is this significant? As the roughly 71 million baby boomers enter the stage of life where they need more assistance, the care industry will need to increase its workforce by 30% to meet the growing demand and avoid a possible elder care crisis.
For those looking to start their career in the care industry, or find fulfillment in an essential role, this is a golden opportunity to jump into one of the fastest growing and most stable workforces. Home Instead, the leading in-home care provider in the world, plans to hire more than 25,000 North American Care Professionals in 2023 alone. These Care Pros provide invaluable in-home services – such as medication management and meal prep – that allow older adults to age in their own homes. Additionally, these in-home professionals also build lasting connections and friendships with the adults they care for, preventing social isolation and loneliness.
“A career in caregiving provides a sense of fulfillment and purpose,” said Jisella Dolan, chief advocacy officer for Home Instead. “Caregiving also matches many of the characteristics people are looking for in their work; including job security, flexibility and the ability to make a difference.”
The local Home Instead office, located in Wampum, serving Lawrence and Mercer Counties is looking to add 50 permanent Care Professionals to help keep up with demand locally. “Since COVID, the demand for our services has been through the roof,” said Mike Neupauer, Franchise Owner. “We need more Care Pros so we can help more folks stay safe and independent at home,” added Neupauer.
“Being a Care Professional is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults to help keep them independent for as long as possible. We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Care Pro . . . not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group, said Neupauer.
“As the leader in the industry, we are committed to providing an unparalleled employment experience for our Care Pros through robust training and career development, consistent compensation and benefits, and flexibility that allows Care Pros to have control over their schedule,” Dolan said. “At the same time, the professional status of home care workers must be elevated to align with the demand for this type of care and the skills it requires.”
“Caring for an older adult can be a fulfilling experience, and it is often an opportunity to give back to someone who has given so much,” said Dr. Lakelyn Hogan, gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead.
Home Instead’s Care Professional of the Year award program recognizes those that demonstrate exceptional dedication to the seniors they serve. In December, Deborah Johnson of Mercer, PA, was named the 2022 Care Pro of the Year for Lawrence and Mercer Counties. Having the chance to serve seniors in your community, while earning an income as a Home Instead Care Pro, is a job opportunity like no other – even if you have never worked in the industry before.
In addition to top pay and benefits, Home Instead’s comprehensive, world-class training program can help individuals transfer skills from other jobs in hospitality, food services or retail, to become a professional caregiver. Recent retirees looking to embark on a meaningful second career can make fantastic Care Pros as well.
For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a Care Professional position, visit www.Homeinstead.com/580 or call (724) 535-6101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.