Vision 2023: This year's musical season winds down While most local high schools have already performed their musical for the 2022-2023 school …

Brady Flamino believes in the three As.

“Every student needs academics, athletics and the arts. Having all three will develop you into a well-rounded adult,” he said, admitting that while all are important, the last is indeed his favorite.

“It’s a sports world, not just around here but everywhere. My production team and I are proud to have the support of and good working relationship with our athletic director and coaches,” continued Flamino who directs Union High School’s musicals and serves on the board of the New Castle Playhouse where he also directs and acts.

“Our kids participate in multiple things and sometimes have to miss a rehearsal or a practice because of that, but it always works out.”

Samantha Leali, Shenango High School’s musical director and choral teacher, finds a similar situation in her district.

“It’s something I’m extremely proud of. We have everyone in the cast, spring and winter sports, valedictorians, everyone,” she said. “It’s a unique blend of students from throughout the building who form friendships with those they may not get to know in any other way.

“I’m also proud of the coaches and other teachers because they don’t just allow their kids to participate, they encourage it,” said Leali who directed her eclectic mix of students in “The Little Mermaid” earlier this month.

Also staging “Mermaid” this month, New Castle director Robert Lee recalled a previous conversation he had with the district’s head basketball coach Ralph Blundo.

“He was impressed by the students on stage during their performances. He noted that the musical cast has to prepare and work in advance because they only have a chance to get it right, three back-to-back performances, but if the basketball team has a rough game, they have time to make adjustments and fix it for the next game,” recalled Lee, a sixth-grade reading specialist.

“As I tell my students yearly, the auditorium is our classroom, although untraditional, it is a space to learn and grow,” Lee continued. “We develop a sense of teamwork and pride, while building their self-confidence and learning valuable life lessons and how to balance your time with school work and extracurricular activities.”

Such skills are valuable not only on the high school stage, but in any career path, noted Brenda Hickman, who directed “The Addams Family” this year at Wilmington Area High School.

“You’re only as strong as your weakest link. Putting on a production like this is a group effort,” she said, adding that the arts play a role in cultural education and are important in and of themselves. But, for students taking part in theater, “it builds confidence and communication skills.”

Theater also teaches students to rely on each other, noted Laurel High School director Don Rodgers.

Story continues below video

“Requiring a three-month commitment because people depend on you goes somewhat counter cultural,” he said. “But you learn what it means to be in the ensemble and work together.

“You know you can depend on someone else who will pick up a line for you when you miss a cue.”

Jessica Miles, a Laurel teacher who choreographed this year’s musical, “Oliver!” added, “You learn to work together and trust each other.”

Those lessons, the directors pointed out, also extend to the students who work behind the scenes stage managing, painting sets or doing hair, makeup and costumes.

“I always like to say the audience only sees part of the show, backstage is an organized chaos,” New Castle’s Lee said. “But this is what theater is, a combination of love, sweat, passion and tears.”

It’s that passion — for learning, the students and the stage — that has the directors spending months of long days preparing for their shows.

As Union’s Flamino, a graphic designer in his “day job,” said, “It’s a labor of love.”

And it’s often a love story that started in the directors’ own younger days.

Neshannock High School director Ryan Lubin recalled being introduced to theater by his grandma who took him as a 9-year-old to see “Singing in the Rain” at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

“I was hooked,” the Bethel Park native said, also crediting his parents who sent him to theater camps as a youngster.

“The arts have a way of bringing people together,” said Lubin, who teaches English at New Castle High School. “I think, stereotypically, theater often attracts the kids that are quirky or different and provides them with a safe haven. It’s a safe space to connect with others.

“I know my favorite high school memories were of being in the musicals and I hope I’m creating those same memories for these kids.”

rgendreau@ncnewsonline.com