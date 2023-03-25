Over 100 years ago, George Junior Republic (GJR) began providing service to youth in need of a new start.
In 1909, the organization’s founder, William Reuben George, believed it was best to place youth at fresh air camps where young men from impoverished areas could gain a new start on life.
Today, the organization provides a fresh start to both young men and adult men and women through comprehensive treatment programs provided on the 500-acre campus located in Grove City.
Although it is challenging to accurately determine how many young men have been served by the organization, a good estimate would total 70,000.
For many, GJR has provided a new hope for the future. For some, their story ended suddenly when they returned home to the same community with the same issues. In these instances, the skills they learned at GJR were not enough to sustain the challenges they faced on the street.
Over the past few years GJR has reexamined its mission and model and today the programs and services provided are founded on a behavioral/mental health model of treatment structured on the 2021 implementation of Cornell University’s CARE (Children and Residential Experiences) model.
This treatment model reframes the organization’s work to focus on how children develop and in turn decreases the focus on interpersonal conflict.
“Serving traumatized youth from several states is a challenging job, but through training and education, staff use CARE to assist in bringing growth to those we serve,” states Nathan Gressel, CEO.
While other nonprofits closed their doors during the pandemic, GJR has been able to expand. In 2021, a Long-Term Structured Residence 15 bed residence for male and female forensic clients with significant mental health issues opened its doors, and in December, the organization accepted its first secure detention youth placement.
“Many community members believe we are in the business of housing bad kids/adults, but we are in the business of changing lives. If we can positively impact one life, kids and families get a second chance,” states Gressel.
To learn more about George Junior Republic and Affiliates, contact Shawn Anderson Director of Development at sanderson@gjr.org or visit GJR.org.
