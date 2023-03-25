There are millions upon millions of people who love ice cream.
However, there are those who unable to eat ice cream because of lactose intolerance, allergies or by being vegan.
One business in Ellwood City is looking to provide ice cream and shaved ice to those people.
The business, Ellwood Ice at 504 Lawrence Ave., is owned and operated by Adam and Lauren Wilson.
Ellwood Ice had its official opening on Jan. 28. The business provides premium ice cream and shaved ice, with gluten, dairy, dye and sugar-free options.
The ice cream is from Fombell-based Windy Ridge Dairy, while the ice for the shaved ice is made from a special machine that turns water, which is double filtered, into “block ice.”
Lauren Wilson said she and her husband were inspired to create the business due their son Everette being unable to eat dairy or gluten.
This led Adam Wilson to research different ice cream and shave ice recipes by buying different recipe books and watching numerous YouTube videos.
“He was the brain behind all the research” Lauren Wilson said.
She added that their block ice is made of water that is first double filtered, then is put into a machine that makes the ice into “nuggets.” From there, a bucket is filled with the nuggets and more filtered water and frozen, which is the ice used for the products.
While it takes longer to produce and is more labor intensive, she said it is well worth it and the ice they use is “smooth” and superior to other ice.
The family learned from different places across the country, who still reach out to offer advice and pointers to the couple.
The available ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, black raspberry, cake batter, cow plop (chocolate with peanut butter cups, Oreos and chocolate chips) and puppy love (pink vanilla with sprinkles with “puppy chow,” which is peanut butter chocolate cereal).
The shaved ice can have ice only or ice and ice cream as the base.
The available flavors are apple, banana, birthday cake, blue cotton candy, blue raspberry, bubble gum, caramel, cherry, clear cherry, clear grape, clear strawberry, coffee, creamy coconut, grape, guava, horchata, ice cream, mango, peach, pina colada, red raspberry, root beer, strawberry, sour apple and vanilla.
Lauren Wilson said in addition to the gluten and dairy-free options, the business will offer a vegan ice cream option in the future. She said the response so far to the business has been overwhelmingly positive.
On opening day, she said there were customers non-stop all day starting an hour before the business opened.
“It was incredible. It was amazing,” Lauren Wilson said.
Ellwood City Area School Board President Kathy Galbreath said she and her daughters loved the ice.
“As an allergy mom, thank from the bottom of my heart. My girl can feel included,” Galbreath said.
The business is currently open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays only, but will be open more days as the weather gets warm and the days get longer.
The business also has a “pay-it-forward” wall where customers can pay for the orders of another customer later on.
Adam Wilson is a U.S. Navy veteran originally from North Carolina and is currently working with Nalco Water in Ellwood City.
Lauren Wilson is a Riverside High School graduate and a former elementary school teacher.
Everette, 7, is in third grade while daughter Lillie is 3 and in preschool.The family lives in Franklin Township in Beaver County.
