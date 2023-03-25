The collective alliance of the New Castle Downtown Business Association is reigniting the flame to promote events, new businesses and those businesses that have been established for years.
Every New Castle business is welcome to come to the regularly scheduled meetings held at The Confluence on the second Tuesday of each month at noon.
The past meeting on March 14 saw the largest attendance on record.
Reports were given by Chief Bobby Salem for the City of New Castle which included the list to text all businesses (one-call system) when there are road closures or something similar of importance which businesses need to be aware. Other reports were from Loretta Spielvogel,
Lawrence County commissioner, Paul Bucciarelli of Forward Lawrence, Janet Falotico of Visit Lawrence County, Colleen Chamberlain and Matt Geiger from PA CareerLink, Don Kemerer from Cray Youth and Family Services, New Visions for Lawrence County’s Angie Urban and Shelley Vendemia of DON Services.
DBA President Pat Amabile discussed the relationship of the DBA and the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as gathering business information for welcome packets to be offered to every new business.
“These would include a ‘Who’s Who’ in the DBA, names and numbers of city officials as well as contacts for all DBA businesses,” Amabile. “Cling on decals are also in the works and would be shared with paid membership. We have a strong start to growing our DBA and the businesses that are in it. We just need to connect and keep the ideas and communication open.”
For more information on how to become more involved in the DBA, contact Pat Amabile of The Shipping Depot + at (724) 856-3347 or info@shippingdepotplus.com.
