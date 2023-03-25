A dog training facility has opened up in Wilmington Township.
Dogsmartz Unleashed opened in March at 475 state Route 18 in the township.
Jenny Falvey is the owner and a trainer at Dogsmartz, which is a training facility that specializes in behavior work for dogs.
Dogsmartz currently has two facilities in Poland and Warren, Ohio, and two satellite locations in Canfield, Ohio, and Hermitage.
Falvey said Dogsmartz has trainers who work on obedience training with dogs of all age, and their owners in groups, private sessions or drop-off training.
“We work with dogs that have fear, anxiety and aggression issues,” Falvey said. “There’s a need to offer these kinds of services. Dogs are a more intricate part of our lives now.”
Falvey said she been training dogs for over 30 years, with Dogsmartz in operation since 2016.
She said Dogsmartz uses positive reinforcement training with the dogs, as well as advice from the dogs’ veterinarians.
She added Dogsmartz, in addition to its behavior training, has lessons for dogs to get used to new babies and for individuals to get ready for a new puppy or puppies.
In total, the programs Dogsmartz offers include: Free puppy prep seminars, puppy power hours to give puppies socialization skills with other dogs, obedience and manners, specialty behavior, “fun” classes to teach tricks and complete activities, mini classes, drop off and train, day camp when available, private lessons, new baby and dog and lessons for blind or deaf dogs.
Some of the specialty behavior classes include helping with fearful or shy dogs, and confidence building to help with apprehensive or fearful behavior of objects, surfaces, obstacles, noises and environments.
Some of the mini classes include teaching how to do tricks, to fetch and retrieve, to pay attention or respond to commands, complete indoor games, how to trim nails, muzzle training, how to greet people and other animals, obedience in and out of the home, scent work and how to travel in a vehicle safely.
Dogsmartz will host an open house in the future. More information is available by calling (330) 707-4160 or going to dokgsmartzunleashed.com.
