When David H. Gaibis was 47, he wanted a change in his career.
Gaibis had spent over 25 years in the metals industry working his way up to project management positions, which caused him to be away from home for long periods of time and only coming home one weekend every month or two.
“As I got older, it wasn’t as appealing to me as it was when I was a young guy,” Gaibis said. “So, at the age of of 47, I was considering doing something different, and my wife thought I should become a teacher.”
Gaibis was able to transfer credits from Penn State University to Slippery Rock University, and enrolled there and majored in education.
He said this was thanks to the encouragement of his wife, Marsha Kosanovich, who had taught at the Ellwood City Area School District for 38 years.
Gaibis is now a government and economics teacher for Ellwood, a position he has had for the last 19 years.
Hometown pride leads to easy transition
Gaibis said the transition to becoming a teacher was very easy all things considered.
He credits this due to teaching in the town he grew up in, which he said is a comfort, as for a lot of his students, he knew their parents or grandparents and received guidance from his wife before her retirement.
“It was a natural kind of fit for me,” Gaibis said.
Gaibis said he has a lot of hometown pride, having followed the district’s sports and extracurricular activities, as well as the events in Ellwood City itself, for many years before becoming a part of the district.
“All roads lead to home, I have a natural affinity for Ellwood City,” Gaibis said. “My family is all here. Even though I don’t live in Ellwood City today, I am still very fond of Ellwood City.”
Teaching both sides of political perspectives
Gaibis’ social studies certification allowed him to instruct in seven different fields of study, including economics and government.
He said he enjoys teaching government to his students because he feels there are times where they don’t know the mechanics of how the United States’ government works.
He added he likes to teach his students on where the founding principles and documents of our country come from, and what some of the most important documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, represent.
Gaibis said for all of the topics he covers in his government and economics classes, they are taught on a “neutral ground.”
“In other words, we talk about very controversial issues, and what I pride myself in is giving a conservative point of view on that issue, and also a liberal point of view on that issue, and let my students think critically about it,” Gaibis said.
Added Gaibis: “That’s one of the things that I like to do for my students is get them ready to leave high school and do some problem-solving on their own, relying on their critical thinking skills.”
Gaibis said he knows how divided the country is politically, especially when it comes to what is being taught to students in school.
Therefore, he has made it a point to never let his students know his political beliefs on any subject, despite being repeatedly asked.
He said with each topic, he presents the Republican and Democratic position, but never tries to show favoritism or displeasure for any side, instead, letting his students form there own conclusions on their own, while also explaining how the different branches of government operate with each other.
“I never let them know my politics, and it’s easy for me because that’s how it should be taught,” Gaibis said. “We shouldn’t be indoctrinating kids one way or the other. Let them think on their own, especially since I teach all seniors.”
Learning from a high school classmate
For the past 12 years, Gaibis has been taking his students from the advanced placement United States government and politics class to visit a session of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, when the court meets in Philadelphia.
The class conducted its 12th trip earlier in March.
“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Gaibis said. “It’s an incredible, incredible experience for our students here.”
Gaibis said his class has been invited, year after year, by current Chief Justice Debra Todd, who graduated with Gaibis at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.
“The fact that she’s so gracious with her time is an immeasurable opportunity for my students,” Gaibis said.
Gaibis said each year, the students meet all of the sitting justices, and are present during a session where the court hears arguments in different cases.
A week before the trip, Gaibis has his students read the briefs that will be presented to the court, in order to have his students understand both sides of the argument for a case.
On the train ride to Philadelphia, the students are placed into groups to further examine and present each side of the case, much like what is done in class.
The following day after the session, before the ride back to Ellwood, the students will have breakfast with Todd, who will discuss with them what their future plans are, and, a lot of times, how she knows their family members.
If any student is interested in becoming a lawyer, she encourages the students to reach out to her to become a law clerk for her. Gaibis said three of his students have gone on to become a clerk for her at the Supreme Court.
A good rapport
with students
Gaibis said over the years, he has had a good rapport with his students.
He said while his classes are well-structured, he notes he only has one major rule — to have good manners.
Gaibis also serves as the faculty sponsor for the high school student council.
Together, under his guidance, student council puts on different events for the student body, like the winter semi-formal dance, the spring carnival and Halloween dance at Haunted Hillview Manor, as well as partake in different community activities.
One of these projects was done in 2022, in which several community businesses helped rebuild the foundation to the district’s Little Sister of Lady Liberty statue located at the campus of Lincoln.
The Little Sister of Lady Liberty statue is a miniature version of the Statue of Liberty, with another one located in Fox Park in New Castle.
Gaibis said the class of 2022 put a time capsule into the masonry structure.
Some of the items placed in the capsule included some items to reflect the time period, including COVID tests, newspapers, masks, a picture of the 2021 boys basketball WPIAL championship team, a laptop and charger and a photograph of the class of 2022 and their names.
Overall, Gaibis said he has a great job, noting he loves all aspects of teaching.
He noted Mark Twain’s famous quote: “Find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
