Attorney Larry Kelly coached all four of his daughters on the basketball court.
Three of them followed him into the courtroom.
In July, two — eldest daughter Lauren Kelly Gielarowski and third-born Gianna Kelly — joined their father at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly and George.
“They actually wanted to come home and help out the old man,” laughed Larry, a partner at the North Hill personal injury law firm.
Quick to point out that his wife, Marisa, is responsible for both the brains and the beauty of the couple’s four children, Larry also jokingly blames the former nurse that the Kelly team didn’t go four for four with attorneys.
“Marisa got to her first. We had to let her have one,” he said of the couple’s youngest daughter, Dr. Ariana Kelly, who’s pursuing a medical career.
Graduates of Riverside High School, Lauren, second-born Erica Kelly Curren, Gianna and Ariana all went on to the University of Pittsburgh. The oldest three continued at Pitt’s law school, while Ariana graduated from dental school at Pitt where she is completing her residency in dental anesthesiology.
“She’s going to take care of everyone who’s a chicken about getting dental work done,” Larry laughed.
Growing up, “the Kelly girls” said they were inspired by their father’s dedication to helping others, and his devotion to their family.
“He was always involved with the things we were doing, like coaching us, but we also knew something of his role as a trial attorney helping people. That’s why I wanted to pursue a similar career,” recalled Lauren who was on her high school’s mock trial team, worked summers answering the phones at LGKG and majored in pre-law.
“I don’t think when we were young we really understood what he did day to day, but we knew he was working hard to help people,” added Gianna, who initially focused her studies on business. “I think (being an attorney) was always in the back of my mind, but a law firm is also a business and I’ve been able to apply what I learned here.”
Like Lauren, Gianna is an associate attorney with LGKG. She also does marketing for the firm.
“Legal services have changed in the 39 years since I started practicing,” said Larry, a New Castle High School graduate who studied English and education while “majoring in third base” at Slippery Rock University and worked as a New Castle News sportswriter and salesman before deciding to continue his education at the University of Akron School of Law.
“Now, we have to be active not only with television advertising, but all forms of social media,” continued Larry who’s immersed in the local sports community and coaches Shenango High School’s varsity baseball team. “It’s important for people to get a feel for who you are. That’s why I do a podcast for the New Castle News.”
Admitting that if he had gotten a job as a teacher, he probably would still be doing just that, Larry said, “It wasn’t God’s plan. Of course, I didn’t think it would be part of the plan to start coaching varsity baseball at age 67.”
He also wasn’t sure if his daughters joining LGKG would be part of the grand scheme.
“Of course, as a father, I hoped, but they needed to work on their own for awhile,” he said, proudly adding that all three younger attorneys have been recognized as Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.
“They’re smarter than their father and certainly better lawyers,” he laughed.
“Well, we learned from the best,” Gianna said, noting that the family works seamlessly together. “It wasn’t until we got older that we realized not all siblings were best friends and some people would never want to work with their family members.”
“We wouldn’t have it any other way,” Lauren added.
Prior to joining LGKG, Lauren and Gianna worked as medical malpractice defense attorneys at Gordon & Rees in downtown Pittsburgh, where their sister Erica is a partner.
“I think we always knew we’d end up here, but we had to forge our own paths and make a name for ourselves,” Lauren explained, adding that the experience of representing doctors and health care systems helps now as they work for patients. “It’s good to have experience on both sides and that’s something we were able to bring to LGKG.”
For Larry, the job has always meant assisting victims and their families.
“When I came home, I wasn’t talking about getting X amount of dollars, but about helping a family,” he said relating the story of the 5-year-old daughter of a medical malpractice client who found out she shared his Sept. 1 birthday. After more than 20 years, she continues to call annually with birthday greetings.
“To be able to make a recovery for a hurting family is food for your soul. Helping a hurting family is a bigger reward than anything financial. You know you’re making a real difference in a life,” Larry continued.
“I always tell clients, don’t worry I’m not going to let anything bad happen. and that’s who (Lauren and Gianna) are, too. I’m not just speaking as a proud dad when I say LGKG is a better law firm because Lauren and Gianna are here.”
