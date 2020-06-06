Pennsylvania will have five new COVID-19 testing centers, including one in Hermitage, starting Monday at Walmart Supercenter stores.
The office of Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new testing centers Thursday.
Under the state’s plan, the sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, weather permitting. The parking lot of Walmart, 1275 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage is among the locations that will host a testing site.
Other testing centers will be held at Walmart stores in Montoursville, Clarion, Erie and Clearfield.
Testing will be made available to first responders, health-care providers and other people who meet testing guidelines for symptoms or exposure to someone who has the virus. The testing center will not accept walk-up participants.
Those being tested are required to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of test eligibility criteria, identification check. Those deemed eligible will take a self-administered nasal swab test.
Quest Diagnostics will process the test and report results to those tested and departments of health.
