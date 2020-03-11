Youngstown State University has extended its students' spring break in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus.
The school announced Wednesday that the current spring break will be extended an additional week for all students, through March 22. There will be no classes on campus.
In a campus-wide memo, President Jim Tressel also said that employees – faculty, staff and administration – should report to work as usual; the university will provide guidance related to social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene.
During this additional week of spring break, the university will finalize plans to initiate alternative instructional delivery methods that will allow most students to continue their education without coming to campus during the coronavirus outbreak. This step is in line with recommendations by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
All large, indoor campus events and gatherings are cancelled through March 30.
All university-sponsored travel, domestic as well as international, is suspended until further notice, unless deemed mission critical and approved by a vice president or associate vice president. The university is in contact with those students and faculty now on study abroad trips and will work for their safe return.
The university has plans in place to address the needs of students residing on campus, Tressel said in the memo. Students are strongly encouraged to remain home or in their apartments and to practice appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures.
The university has been monitoring closely the coronavirus outbreak and providing regular updates. Tressel's memo noted that the university's Pandemic Response Plan, and its Pandemic Response Team, continue to be aligned with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local, state and federal health agencies and recent recommendations from DeWine.
While there are no cases of COVID-19 at YSU, there are at least three confirmed cases in Ohio. We anticipate more. While we know that the measures we are introducing today for YSU will cause disruption, our decisions are always guided with the safety of our campus community in mind. Your cooperation and collaboration is appreciated.
