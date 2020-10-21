Wednesday marked the third day a COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County.
The death count for the county now stands at 27.
Overall, Lawrence County added 12 new cases on Wednesday, health officials reported.
The county is now at 753 positive cases. Of the cases, 639 are confirmed and 114 are probable, increases of 12 and six, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use, an increase of one since Tuesday.
In nine Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there is one new patient and two new employees who tested positive for the virus.
According to Health Department information, 118 patients and 82 employees have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died.
The Health Department reported 1,425 additional positive cases on Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 186,297. There were 29 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,562.
