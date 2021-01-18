United Way of Lawrence County, in partnership with DON Services and 10,000 Friends, will start the winter session of home buyer classes this week. The classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 21 through Feb. 25.
These classes are designed to educate and inform the community on the process of purchasing a home. The sessions will kick off by reviewing and assessing credit reports, and will be facilitated by Janice Hassen and Anita McKeever of DON Services.
Other presenters include Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Penn Power/First Energy, Neighborhood Legal Services, Careerlink, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank, Huntington Bank, Wesbanco, New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd and various social service agencies.
These classes are in response to the housing study conducted by the Lawrence County Commissioners. The results of the study showed that the average rent in Lawrence County is close to $800 a month and most renters earn less than $20,000 per year. These families are known as Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed or ALICE. ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.
According to the ALICE Report for Lawrence County, these families make up close to 50 percent of the population of Lawrence County.
“DON Services, with the support of the Federal Home Loan Bank, built several new homes on the East Side of New Castle and these home buyer classes will prepare families for homeownership,'' said McKeever.
"We feel that these classes will educate our families on becoming financially stable, and prepare them to be credit ready as they prepare for home ownership," stated Gayle Young, United Way executive director.
The class is limited and early registration is encouraged by calling the United Way at (724) 658-8528 to register. Each participant who attends all of the sessions will receive a $50 gift card.
