Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center is presenting a virtual retreat, “Seeking the Hidden Grace: A Corona Retreat.”
The retreat with Cheryl Rose will be presented via Zoom in four sessions at 3 and 7 p.m. July 24 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 25.
Each of the four 90-minute sessions will begin with a short prayer, followed by some input, and then time for personal reflection with questions or an exercise, and then returning for sharing in small or large groups.
Rose has always been drawn to the mystery of the human encounter with God and engaged in ministry in the area of spirituality and personal growth, even as a high school teacher of chemistry and physics.
She has taught courses on prayer and the spiritual journey, directed retreats for youth, school staffs, non-profits and parishes.
Cost for the retreat is $60.
The Zoom link will be sent to all those registered on July 23.
Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
