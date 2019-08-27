Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a conference retreat with Jan Phillips, “Beyond Belief: Becoming the Mystics and Prophets We Are Called to Be,” Oct. 9-11.
Becoming a prophetic person starts with a spiritual practice. It moves from silence to thought to word and action. When words and actions are rooted in spiritual commitments, people become a light in the world and a force for good. Using the tools of music, poetry, storytelling and imagery, participants will explore the landscape of their own experiences, mining for insight and ideas about the work ahead.
Phillips is a writer, photographer and speaker who connects the dots between evolutionary creativity, spiritual intelligence and social action. She is the author of 10 award-winning books, has taught in more than 25 countries, and has published work in numerous journals and other publications.
She travels throughout the United States and Canada, leading retreats and workshops for organizations and individuals committed to evolutionary spirituality. As an artist, she incorporates music, poetry and imagery in all her workshops in order to keep the brain and heart connected.
In addition, Jan is co-founder and director of the Livingkindness Foundation, a grassroots activist organization supporting women in leadership and art in activism.
Cost for the retreat is $465 and includes lodging and meals. A commuter rate of $320, which also includes meals, is available. Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
