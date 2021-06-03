A nonprofit agency that helps families of missing persons is staging a candlelight prayer vigil June 12 for three New Castle area people who have gone missing during the past several years and have not been found.
We Can Bring You Hope Inc., based in Valencia, Pennsylvania, has planned the gathering for 7 p.m. in Cascade Park
The vigil will be for Christopher Sean Story, Jessi Machelle Short and Melissa Henson.
Henson, 35, is the most recent case, reported missing around Good Friday in April this year. Her family lives out of town, and she was last seen by friends in New Castle on Jan. 17, wearing a white Adidas pullover sweatshirt. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes. She had been living at a residence on Neshannock Boulevard, where she left behind her cell phone, identification and bank cards. She has a tattoo of a falling star on her right foot and the name Aubry on her outside right arm, according to information on circulated posters.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle police detective John George at (724) 656-3589.
Story, 47, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2013, in the Mahoningtown area. He left behind his wallet, cell phone charger and his needed medications. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, a dark ball cap and black shoes. He stands 6-foot-1, weighed about 160 pounds at the time and had brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle detective Branddon Hallowich at (724) 656-3588.
Short disappeared on Jan. 25, 2013, and was 25 at the time. She stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds with blue eyes, and at the time had brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved terrycloth shirt, a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray work boots. She was last seen at her mother's home in Shenango Township. Anyone with information about her case may contact Hallowich at (724) 656-3588.
The mission of We Can Bring You Hope Inc. is to help families find missing loved ones through various means, including distribution of posters through social media sites and faxes, send press releases, provide trained volunteers to work with families and with law enforcement by giving them tips and possible leads.
The agency also has an anonymous tip line at (724) 466-4673, or a place to leave information on its website at wecanbringyouhope.org.
