Veterans who served in Vietnam or during the Vietnam war era have a final opportunity to submit his or her name to be included on the Lawrence County Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Members of the Lawrence County Vietnam Veterans Committee are accepting DD-214 documents, which prove military service. These forms may be mailed to Lawrence County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Post Office Box 7352, New Castle, Pa. 16101.
Committee members note that only DD-214s sent to the post office box address will be honored. Do not leave or drop off a copy of the document anywhere else as it will not be accepted.
The deadline for submission is Dec. 31, 2019.
The memorial, in Cascade Park, was dedicated in September. It lists the names of 28 Lawrence County residents killed in action in Vietnam, and about 400 residents who served in Vietnam or were in military service during the Vietnam era. Additional names received will be placed on the wall around the monument.
