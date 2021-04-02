Fifty-two years ago, Vietnam veteran Dan Martwinski couldn't have imagined talking to grade schoolers about his war experiences.
"When we first got back, we weren't liked at all," the 74-year-old Shenango Township resident said. "So we really bonded with each other. We encouraged guys to talk about it, get it out."
Just over a half-century later, Martwinski was the guest of honor Monday at Holy Spirit Academy, where students and staff were celebrating National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an observance that honors the sacrifice of the nearly 3 million service members who served in Vietnam.
The last American troops left the country on March 29, 1973.
"The teachers are starting to teach them about the Vietnam War," Martwinski said of the students. "They're doing some classwork on it now, so they were pretty much up on it. I'm going to say that I got 15 to 20 questions, and all but maybe one of them were really good questions."
Martwinski was pleased by the students' inquisitiveness, but not all that surprised by it.
"They were in that 11- and 12-year-old group, and they related real well to the idea of an 18-year-old being at war," he said. "That's only six years down the road for some of them."
Martwinski spoke of his experiences as he headed off to war at the age of 19. At the conclusion of his visit, he donated $1,000 to the school in memory of his grandson, Cameron Martwinski, who was killed in 2018.
The money came from proceeds of Martwinski's book, "Just You and Me God," which recounts his experience in Vietnam in 1967-68, and which Holy Spirit fifth- and sixth-graders have been reading.
Martwinski was a mortar gunner in the weapons platoon in A Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Infantry Regiment, 23rd Infantry Division, 198th Light INF brigade. His rank was specialist 4, equivalent to a corporal.
Martwinski told the students that he prayed to God every day and he felt as though God was with him while he served in Vietnam. On his helmet, his lighter and all his possessions, he had written “You and Me God ” as a constant reminder that God was with him to protect him. Despite being one of 304,000 who were wounded in the war, Martwinski said, he felt God did indeed protect him and had a plan for him, as he was fortunate enough not to be among the 58,000 who did not return.
Although the nation's attitude toward Vietnam veterans has changed drastically in 50 years — "In the last eight, nine, maybe 10 years, I've had people try to buy my groceries. One guy actually did before I knew what he was doing" — Martwinski still can find it difficult to share his wartime experiences.
"I've been talking about it for 52 years," he said. "It bothers me, don't get me wrong. But when I open those tombs and those graves, I put them back to sleep as soon as I can."
Prior to Martwinski's visit, members of the Holy Spirit Academy Service Club were inspired by his story and decided to do a project to help veterans.
"First off, we decided to raise money so we created the HSA Cookie Cart and sold donated treats all last week around the school," club member Maitlyn Assegai said. "We raised $366.16 and are working with the American Legion on the best way to use those funds. We will most likely be donating part of the funds to the Legion to help them build a handicapped accessible bathroom and shower for vets and we will provide a light meal for veterans that meet every Thursday for fellowship."
The club also plans to assist the American Legion in May when it changes out old American flags for new ones at local veterans' gravesites, and hopes to plant a tree in honor of Vietnam veterans at the school later this spring. In addition, club members were inspired to learn how to properly fold flags so that they can have a dedication and blessing of the school's new American flag outside the building.
Martwinski also suggested another way students could express their appreciation to veterans.
"I told them a couple of things," he said. "I said, 'People come up to me and say thank you for your service, and that's really great. I'm really happy when they do that.
"But if you really want to make a veteran feel really good, reach out to shake their hand, when they do, tell them, thank you for my freedoms."
(Dan Martwinski's book, "Just You and Me God. Vietnam October 1967 October 1968" is available at amazon.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.