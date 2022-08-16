The Vietnam Moving Wall exhibit will arrive in Ellwood City on Thursday morning, accompanied by a motorcycle escort from New Castle.
The wall will be set up in Ewing Park through Sunday. But first, there will be a motorcycle escort that will leave the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township at 9 a.m. Thursday.
All are welcome to participate in the ride, and those who wish to do so should meet in the parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
The procession will travel on Interstate 376 and Route 422, leaving the highway at the Moravia Street exit and heading to West Pittsburg on Route 168. From there, the riders will take Route 18 to Wampum, then Route 351 through Koppel into Ellwood City.
Once in Ellwood, riders will proceed down Lawrence Avenue to 5th Street, east on Fountain Avenue, across the Sabo Bridge to Beatty Street and into Ewing Park.
Anyone wishing to help with the ride may contact Pete Maietta at (724) 846-5009 or by email at post157ec@gmail.com
The wall, which is half the size of the actual memorial in Washington, D.C., contains more than 58,000 names, including those of 169 young men from Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties who were either killed or are missing in action.
The weekend will feature an opening, Gold Star and closing ceremony. Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier will be the speaker at Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. opening event.
The schedule for each observance follows.
OPENING CEREMONY
6:30 p.m. Thursday
Flag Raising/National Anthem — Scouts/Ellwood City Civic Chorale
Invocation — Rev. Phil Conklin
Introduction of Special Guests — Master of Ceremonies
Remarks — Mayor Anthony J. Court
Special Patriotic Music — Ellwood City Civic Chorale
Remarks — Rocky Bleier
Introduction of Honor Guard Ceremony — Master of Ceremonies
Rifle Salute/Taps — Beaver–Lawrence Veterans Honor Guard
Benediction — Rev. Phil Conklin
GOLD STAR CEREMONY
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Flag Raising/National Anthem — Scouts/ Dale Brown (Bagpipes)
Invocation — Rev Tod Custer
Introduction of Gold Star Families — Master of Ceremonies
POW/MIA Table Ceremony — Pete Maietta
Reading Wall Names/ Bell Tolling — American Legion Post 157
Remarks — Leslie Sabo Family Member
Wreath Laying Ceremony — Gold Star Family members
Amazing Grace Bagpipe Solo — Dale Brown
Rifle Salute/Taps — Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard
Benediction — Rev Tod Custer
CLOSING CEREMONY
6:30 p.m. Sunday
Flag Raising/National Anthem — Scouts/Jared Kaiser
Invocation — Rev. James Johnson
Remarks — Larry Googins, Vietnam Veterans of America
The Watch — Master of Ceremonies
Special Honors Ceremony — Allen Scrima
Rifle Salute/Taps — New Castle Veterans Honor Guard
Recognition and Thanks — American Legion 157 Commander
God Bless America — Attendees
Benediction — Rev. James Johnson
