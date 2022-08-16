Livonia

The Vietnam Moving Wall has been displayed in more than 1,000 cities over a 30-year period. Above, visitors in Livonia, Michigan, spend some pensive moments viewing the names on it.

The Vietnam Moving Wall exhibit will arrive in Ellwood City on Thursday morning, accompanied by a motorcycle escort from New Castle.

The wall will be set up in Ewing Park through Sunday. But first, there will be a motorcycle escort that will leave the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township at 9 a.m. Thursday.

All are welcome to participate in the ride, and those who wish to do so should meet in the parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

The procession will travel on Interstate 376 and Route 422, leaving the highway at the Moravia Street exit and heading to West Pittsburg on Route 168. From there, the riders will take Route 18 to Wampum, then Route 351 through Koppel into Ellwood City.

Once in Ellwood, riders will proceed down Lawrence Avenue to 5th Street, east on Fountain Avenue, across the Sabo Bridge to Beatty Street and into Ewing Park.

Anyone wishing to help with the ride may contact Pete Maietta at (724) 846-5009 or by email at post157ec@gmail.com

The wall, which is half the size of the actual memorial in Washington, D.C., contains more than 58,000 names, including those of 169 young men from Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties who were either killed or are missing in action.

The weekend will feature an opening, Gold Star and closing ceremony. Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier will be the speaker at Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. opening event.

The schedule for each observance follows.

OPENING CEREMONY

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Flag Raising/National Anthem — Scouts/Ellwood City Civic Chorale

Invocation — Rev. Phil Conklin

Introduction of Special Guests — Master of Ceremonies

Remarks — Mayor Anthony J. Court

Special Patriotic Music — Ellwood City Civic Chorale

Remarks — Rocky Bleier

Introduction of Honor Guard Ceremony — Master of Ceremonies

Rifle Salute/Taps — Beaver–Lawrence Veterans Honor Guard

Benediction — Rev. Phil Conklin

GOLD STAR CEREMONY

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Flag Raising/National Anthem — Scouts/ Dale Brown (Bagpipes)

Invocation — Rev Tod Custer

Introduction of Gold Star Families — Master of Ceremonies

POW/MIA Table Ceremony — Pete Maietta

Reading Wall Names/ Bell Tolling — American Legion Post 157

Remarks — Leslie Sabo Family Member

Wreath Laying Ceremony — Gold Star Family members

Amazing Grace Bagpipe Solo — Dale Brown

Rifle Salute/Taps — Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard

Benediction — Rev Tod Custer

CLOSING CEREMONY

6:30 p.m. Sunday

Flag Raising/National Anthem — Scouts/Jared Kaiser

Invocation — Rev. James Johnson

Remarks — Larry Googins, Vietnam Veterans of America

The Watch — Master of Ceremonies

Special Honors Ceremony — Allen Scrima

Rifle Salute/Taps — New Castle Veterans Honor Guard

Recognition and Thanks — American Legion 157 Commander

God Bless America — Attendees

Benediction — Rev. James Johnson

