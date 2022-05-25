More than 300 additional names have been added to the Vietnam Memorial in Cascade Park.
The memorial was was the brainchild of Vietnam veteran Tom Skowronski, and was unveiled on Sept. 21, 2019.
Not long after, though, it was discovered that not all local Vietnam veterans were represented on the marker.
Skowronski told the New Castle News at the time that he and his organizers had publicized requests for the veterans to submit their information, and that the names of all who responded were included on the monument. He received responses from people as far away as Texas.
Since then, he and Tony Camerot have been working not only to obtain and compile the names of those who failed to respond initially, but also to create an addition to the monument bearing those names. That addition, which stretches horizontally atop a low stone wall in front of the first phase of the memorial, now has been completed.
"We would like to thank all who donated their contributions and time to erect this memorial," Skowronski said, "and everyone is invited to view it."
