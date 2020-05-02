Video tribute to slain students part of Kent State observance

BY SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA STAR-BEACON
KENT, Ohio — In keeping with the commitment to honor and remember the events of May 4, 1970, Kent State University will have an online “virtual” program to mark the 50th commemoration with a variety of videos, exhibits and learning resources.
On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State students during an anti-war protest, killing four students and wounding nine others.
The online commemoration culminates the year-long observance of the 50th anniversary of the shootings.
In mid-March, Kent State canceled all of its 50th commemoration programs, following the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines for reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Originally, the 50th Commemoration Weekend was to include several educational events, a benefit concert, nationally known speakers, panel discussions, as well as the traditional candlelight march and vigil at the main campus. Kent State University at Ashtabula also scheduled several events which had to be canceled because of the pandemic.
“It is impossible to replace the very moving and solemn experience of the physical May 4 commemoration with something that occurs online,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said in a prepared statement.
“However, we knew it was important to remember and honor the events of May 4, 1970, even in the midst of all that was happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A variety of special content is available on the May 4 50th Commemoration website.
The centerpiece is a video tribute to be aired at noon Monday, May 4, featuring footage from past commemorations, as well as newly recorded messages from several of the wounded students – reflecting on that day and their lives since the shootings.
The video also will feature messages from musicians whose careers and music were affected by the events of May 4, 1970, including David Crosby and Graham Nash, Kent State alumnus Jerry Casale from Devo, and Jesse Colin Young from the Youngbloods.
Actress Tina Fey and her husband, Kent State alumnus Jeff Richmond, will lend their voices and talents to a newly recorded version of “May 4th Voices,” the play by David Hassler, Kent State’s director of the Wick Poetry Center. The play will be streaming on the May 4 50th Commemoration website.
Visitors to the online event can also watch a variety of videos, including past speakers, interviews with May 4 survivors, tours of the May 4 Visitors Center and the National Historic Landmark site.
Two new online projects, the May 4 Augmented Reality Tour and the Mapping May 4 project, will debut.
A virtual candlelight march and vigil also will be held and information on how to participate can be found on the May 4 50th Commemoration website.
As part of the 50th Commemoration, Kent State established the May 4 Legacy Scholarships fund.
The scholarships are named after each of the four students who died on May 4, 1970, and will be awarded to students in Kent State’s renowned Peace and Conflict Studies program.
To date, $180,000 has been raised for these scholarships. Individuals wishing to make a donation to the new scholarships can donate online through the May 4 50th Commemoration website at www.kent.edu/may4kentstate50.
“The annual May 4 Commemorations are a time for many people to come together and share their memories and feelings about the events of May 4, 1970,” said Rod Flauhaus, project manager for the remembrance efforts. “That day left an indelible mark on the lives of many people around the world.
“Even though we are physically not able to come together on the day of the 50th anniversary, we wanted to give people a way to come together online and still share in the experience.”
Flauhaus said the important thing is to remember and honor the lives of KSU students Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.