Hundreds gathered to watch local celebrity band The Dorals preform at the Neshannock Community Day Sunday afternoon at Pearson Park.
“They play our favorite songs,” said Nancy Enoch of West Middlesex, who frequently stood up to dance with her husband, Don.
The 27th annual community day also featured vendors, food trucks and even a bouncy house for those who wanted to bounce or eat while they listened to the stylings of the six-piece band.
Many other couples soon joined in the dancing after Nancy and Don Enoch danced to multiple songs in front the crowd of about 200 people.
“Their music is just so easy to dance to,” said Nancy Enoch.
The Dorals have also preformed at multiple other events this summer in Lawrence County, most recently at the Holy Spirit Festival on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.