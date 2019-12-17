HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor has advised police to treat the core pieces used to fabricate homemade guns the same as any other firearm.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that so-called “ghost guns” are increasingly being assembled by and for people barred from legally purchasing firearms. The weapons are commonly called “ghost guns” because they lack serial numbers and other information that police would use to track their points of origin.
Shapiro said that the use of ghost guns is becoming an increasing concern for law enforcement, noting that a ghost gun was used last month by a school shooter in Santa Clarita, Calif.
With the increasing availability of these “DIY firearms” sold online and at gun shows without having to pass a background check, “We find ourselves seemingly going backward” in trying to crack down on gun violence, Shapiro said.
Gun groups oppose the move.
Kim Stolfer, co-founder of Pennsylvania Firearms Owners Against Crime, said that Shapiro’s move is unnecessary because under existing law, a person barred from possessing a firearm is breaking the law as soon as they assemble the ghost gun into a working firearm.
People legally allowed to acquire firearms are barred from transferring firearms fabricated out of ghost gun parts under federal law, he said.
Stolfer called Shapiro’s move “a misdirection” aimed at convincing the public that more gun control is needed when the state just needs to do a better job of enforcing its existing gun laws.
Shapiro was joined by Gov. Tom Wolf at the announcement at the Capitol on Monday.
“If we don’t recognize that 80 percent receivers are firearms under Pennsylvania law, we are creating a giant loophole that allows criminals to skirt our agreed-upon laws that keep people safe,” Wolf said. “Changing this classification will not hurt legal, responsible gun owners – This change will stop criminals, terrorists and other people who can’t pass a background check from acquiring a gun through the loophole.”
Several other states — including Florida, New Mexico, and Tennessee— have passed laws that would allow their attorneys general to act to regulate the building blocks of ghost guns, according to the gun-control group, Everytown for Gun Safety. Shapiro is the first state attorney general to assert that the state can regulate ghost guns under existing state law, according to the group.
The firearms are made from kits based around “80 percent receivers,” so named because they supposedly represent about 80-percent of a completed firearm, Shapiro said.
Prior to Shapiro’s announcement, an individual barred from legally buying a gun couldn’t be charged with illegally possessing a firearm if found with one of these 80-percent receiver components.
Shapiro’s order changes that, though exactly how and when state police will spell out the new rules for gun dealers isn’t clear.
Shapiro said the state police will issue the guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.