VIDEO: Out-of-town teens tackle local home repairs

For 25 years — pre-empted only for the last two by COVID — Bob Summers has presented an Easter musical that he wrote and directs.
This week, the Union Township resident and youth minister at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Moon Township is taking his outreach efforts to a bigger stage.
Summers and a group of about 35 teens and chaperones have fanned out across New Castle to do home maintenance and repairs for low-income residents.
It’s at least the 13th year for the youth ministry’s summer service days, and the second straight that the destination has been New Castle. Among the projects the group has tackled in the past are repairing porches and decks, building wheelchair ramps, tearing down and rebuilding sheds, cleaning basements and indoor and outdoor painting.
This year, a team also was dispatched to the recently closed Holy Spirit Academy, to help pack up computers, desks and other items.
Although his parish is in Allegheny County, living in Lawrence County has provided Summers with an up-close look at conditions here and enabled him to establish ties with DON Enterprises, which provides him with the names of residents who need a hand.
“There are a lot of people who need help,” he said. “A lot of elderly people don’t have anybody. So we’re just happy to come and make a difference.
“When you start getting into this, you start to realize how many people there are who need help. You try not to let it overwhelm you, but it’s certainly a reality.”
Josephine Younger was one of those folks. The 740 Court St. resident doesn’t know what she’d have done without the four teens who reported with Summers to tear out and rebuild her rotted back porch and deck.
“I’d just be sitting here praying, ‘Where am I going to go?’ because my worry was if someone leaned up against a railing, they’re going to fall and get hurt,” she said. “I was so worried about that. I’m so thrilled.”
The fact that most of her work crew is still in high school surprised her.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “You just don’t see kids doing that any more. They want their money, but they want to go.
“When he (Summers) came and looked at what was what and said, ‘We’ll have a couple of crews,’ I’m thinking contractors and whatever. When they came, I’m ‘Oh. OK.’ But this is good, as long as everything gets done and taken care of so it’s safe, I’m happy and I appreciate it so much.”
Ultimately, the experience is about both home and heart improvement.
“For me, it’s always something different,” said Olivia Estright, a veteran volunteer and Penn State sophomore who is now a chaperone as well as a worker. “Faith isn’t a cookie cutter process. Being able to see people and to help them, that’s kind of the way I grow in my faith.
“Just talking to the residents that you can help, they’re so grateful for the littlest things.”
That’s also a self-esteem builder.
“A lot of times, you are doubted,” Estright said. “There was a time when I was with Bob and one other girl and we had to rebuild this cinder block wall. The people said, ‘Oh, you have two girls?’
“So it is kind of a confidence boost, too — which I know is not the point, but it’s nice to see that, I can do this, and you can help people regardless of size, shape, gender, anything.”
Moon High School sophomore Samantha Grimm joined Summers, Estright and three others at Younger’s home. She was eager to help after her inaugural experience in 2020 cleaning out and painting a basement.
“I was expecting that this would be such hard work, and (I’d be) tired all the time,” she said of last year’s anticipation. “But when I was there, it was a breeze, honestly. I was so determined to get it done.
“And seeing how grateful (the homeowner) was, it was just a really good experience.”
That, Summers said, is something his youths don’t always expect.
“We are trying to serve the Jesus who is living in the residents of New Castle,” he said. “That’s half the battle, getting them to realize that God lives in each person.
“So it’s more than just a service event. They think they’re coming and making a big difference, and they are, and it feels good. But then they get touched, too, in their heart, and they change for the better, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.