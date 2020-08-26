VIDEO: Local dairy farm hosting weekend fun tours

Do you know where your milk, ice cream and cheese come from?
A hands-on look at how the cow is fed and how its milk gets from its udders to the dairy will be one of the learning experiences offered Saturday and Sunday at the Trotacre Farm in North Beaver Township.
The 500-acre farmstead on Martin School Road is owned by James and Mary Lou Trotter.
This will be the second weekend of the family-friendly farm tour, which features a walk-through corn maze that spells "Cow," with a T-shaped path for Trotter somewhere in the field. Also for learning and enjoyment are a wagon ride, an up-close look at some Tennessee fainting goats (yes, they really faint when experiencing anxiety), ponies, a horse, Holstein calves, a giant John Deere tractor and the mammoth silos that are the farm's landmark.
The tour includes a stop in the milking parlor, where visitors can see how a modern milking machine takes the place of the old-fashioned method of milking by hand.
This weekend's tours will be 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. A charge of $5 per attendee will cover expenses. Ice cream and milkshakes from the family's Cow Licks business also are for sale on site, and every 10th visitor can win an ice cream cone. Social distancing of families is practiced during the tours, according to the event flier.
As cornstalks begin to turn to brown and hot summer days become shorter, the guided public tours by Trotter family members are designed to provide respite and farm-fresh air for people who are tired of being cooped up at home from COVID-19 restrictions, according to Dave Trotter, a son who manages the farm.
Trotter said his family wanted to do something at the farm, because typically, they would have been competing last week with their cows at the Lawrence County Fair, which was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. A farm friend from another county had suggested the Trotters host a corn maze, David said. The farm received a government grant to help its Guernsey herd, he said, and as one of the grant conditions, the family is required to conduct farm tours, he said.
So the corn maze idea became part of a bigger plan to exhibit the dairy operation publicly.
Last year, the farm was host to about 40 visitors on an International Guernsey Tour, which included visitors from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, as well as several states.
Tours given this past weekend attracted visitors from other counties, Ohio, and the city of Pittsburgh. Friends and student farmhands volunteered their help for the tour days.
According to Trotter, four generations of Trotters are part of the farm.
He is a son of James and Mary Lou, both 87 years old. Their children in addition to David are Bob Trotter and Debbie Liggett. They also have 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The farm has 130 head of milking cows, as well as 200 head of young cows, eight horses, a few ponies and three goats.
Established in 1942, the farm was recognized by the state government as a Dairy of Distinction several decades ago.
David said he is relieved that economic conditions are getting better for dairy farmers, who faced uncertain times during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unexpected and sudden shift in product distribution — from schools and restaurants to retail grocers and other stores — resulted in an oversupply of milk being dumped, dairy farmers being paid less for their milk, and some farmers suffering such financial strain that it had them wondering if, or how, they would recover.
"The farmers aren't out of it yet, but the price of milk is up to a more tolerable level and it's looking better," Trotter said.
Now local farmers also are contending with parched conditions from a lack of rainfall during the past several weeks. James Trotter, sitting on a golf cart with his wife, expressed his concern about the dry spell.
"I hope we get some rain soon," he said, "or these crops will suffer."
Corn is the biggest concern right now.
"We're getting a little nervous about the corn," David Trotter said. "It's looking pineapple-ish. We're on gear to harvest it the second week of September."
He added that the summer's hay crop hasn't been what they were hoping for, but earlier in the summer when there was significant rain, the grains produced at the farm did well.
