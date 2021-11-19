VIDEO: Laurel schools get safety robot demonstration

Greg Walzer, Laurel High School English and robotics teacher, operates a S3Bot through a hallway during a presentation of the remote control rover at Laurel High School.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
A S3Bot moves down steps during a demonstration of the remote control rover at Laurel High School.
David Kennedy, Trac Fabrication president, talks about the S3Bot during a demonstration of the remote control rover at Laurel High School.
David Kennedy, Trac Fabrication president, talks about the S3Bot during a demonstration of the remote control rover at Laurel High School.
Greg Walzer, Laurel High School English and robotics teacher, gives a demonstration of the S3Bot’s camera features during a presentation of the remote control rover at Laurel High School.
A S3Bot moves through a hallway at Laurel High School.
Partnering with a Volant company, the Laurel School District hosted a demonstration Thursday morning of a newly created robot that could change the way schools and other large spaces are kept safe.
Laurel graduate David Kennedy, president of Trac Fabrication, Inc., gave a presentation of the S3Bot, a robot designed to address concerns in schools that can be deployed in safety-compromised areas or in response to a threat, like an active shooter or unwanted intruder.
“Our hope is to market this, not only to schools, but to malls, houses of worship and to any place where large groups congregate,” said Kennedy.
“If door No. 17, for example, has been broken into by an intruder, the S3Bot can identify by code exactly which door is compromised and can beam out a message to all cell phones of those who need to know.”
His company, headquartered in Volant, has offices in Grove City and Slippery Rock. The firm invented and manufactures the robots at a base price of $40,000. Kennedy started Trac Fabrication eight years ago to build specialty wheelchairs when his grandmother had problems navigating outdoors in a traditional one. The company has sold more than 3,000 wheelchair units so far. The base of the S3Bot is the same as their wheelchairs, Kennedy said.
The robot has the ability to livestream video to be viewed by police or personnel, high-powered LED lights, a siren and an optional weapons mechanism that can deploy things such as a Taser or pepper ball.
Laurel purchased a prototype of the robot and used it in a class taught by STEM robotics teacher Greg Walzer, allowing students a hands-on opportunity to interact with the robot and its technology.
“This truly is a life-saving solution to a growing problem facing our nation,” Laurel Superintendent Len Rich said. “This new technology not only keeps students safe, but it also can be used as a teaching tool in robotics classrooms, as well.”
Rich said the partnership between the school and company resulted in a prototype students were able to design, create, test and build a product that could revolutionize school safety and the ability of first responders to respond effectively.
“This partnership represents some of the best that can be done when public education partners with private industry,” Rich said.
