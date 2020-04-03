Mayor Chris Frye took to social media Thursday to speak to city residents about the city's new garbage collection services.
"It was never my intention to eliminate it (the contracted service) completely,” Frye said. "It was my intention to come in (to office) and see how it goes, working it out (and) looking at the numbers on the side of what makes sense for the community."
Municipal garbage collection in the city ended Tuesday. Aiken Refuse started collecting refuse Wednesday as per a three-year contract signed in December 2019.
"It did make sense to continue to move forward, being that we were in Act 47, and it was a requirement," he continued.
Frye answered questions from residents watching live, including what to do if a resident's landlord was noncompliant.
“If anybody on here has an issue with their landlord buying them, go ahead and private message me,” Frye said. "If you can give me their name and their contact information, I’d be happy to reach out to them."
Frye also announced a tag buy-back program for residents who will find themselves with more tags than needed every quarter.
According to a document supplied Frye, the City of New Castle Tag Buy-Back Fund will be financed by the Neighborhood Stabilization Capital Improvement Fund.
The fund will only purchase tags from residents who have purchased the quarterly service from Aiken. The buy-back rate will be $2 per unused tag.
City hall also will have tags available for purchase to those residents who are current on their garbage collection bill but who need extra tags throughout the quarter. Tags for bulk items are also available at city hall.
"I'm not willing to jump ship yet," Frye said. "(I’m) willing to kind of look at this and work it out and work out the kinks of this program.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Frye took a moment to address the city's role in following state mandates.
"I want to thank all of our first responders and all of our medical professionals and any essential person that's out there handling this day to day," Frye said.
City hall remains closed to the public, Frye said, but staff are on call as they work from home.
