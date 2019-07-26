East side fire

A fire destroyed one home and burned in another on the city's East side late Thursday night. 

The New Castle Fire Department was dispatched at 10:55 p.m. for a structure fire at a vacant home located at 602 Chestnut St. The fire then spread next door to 604 Chestnut St., which was also unoccupied. 

The neighboring house, at 604 Chestnut St., was quickly put out by firefighters. Firefighters began clearing the scene and stopped dousing the home at 602 Chestnut St., located at the corner of Chestnut and Pine streets, around 1 a.m.

Chief David Joseph reported no injuries from the fire. 

The Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department, New Castle Police Department and McGonigle Ambulance Services also responded to the call. 

Earlier in the evening, the city fire department responded to a fire at 220 E. Clayton St. in Mahoningtown. The two-story structure previously burned in a fire May 23, which killed several animals inside. 

